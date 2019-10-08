Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 7.
Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
The Tigers meet a future conference opponent Friday against Rock Bridge in Columbia.
While the Bruins (2-4) started the season winless through four games, Rock Bridge has scored 41 and 39 points in wins over future CMAC members Jefferson City and Hickman.
Another mutual opponent and soon-to-be CMAC matchup, Battle, defeated Rock Bridge 21-14 in Week 3. Smith-Cotton (0-6) looks to register two scores for the first time since dropping a Week 3 home contest with the Spartans 61-21.
The Bruins, which won last season in Sedalia 49-0, are led by quarterback Grant Hajicek and running backs Bryce Jackson and Miles Cheatum on offense, while Missouri commits Will Norris and Jalen Logan-Redding help anchor the defense.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cole Camp at Tipton
The Bluebirds switch back to Kaysinger Conference play Friday after suffering a 42-15 loss last week at Buffalo.
Cole Camp (3-3) hopes to continue alternating between wins and losses with a meeting with Tipton in Week 7. While the Bluebirds have won five of the last six matchups, the Cardinals got one on Cole Camp, 32-16, last time they visited the 8-ball in 2017.
While the primary concern for Tipton is to snap a five-game skid, Friday’s matchup will also have district implications. The Cardinals (1-5) are fifth of eight teams in Class 1, District 3 standings with 23.67 points, while the Bluebirds — chasing Skyline and Lincoln — are tied for third with Lockwood with 37.17 points.
Windsor at Adrian
There are only 10 teams in Class 1 with 5-1 records, and Windsor-Adrian features two of them.
Windsor recovered from its only loss with a 52-12 victory hosting Jasper in which junior quarterback Kenton Sargent passed for four TDs and senior running back Jonah Roberts rushed for two more.
With the Blackhawks earning the No. 9 spot in the Missouri Media Rankings — and the Greyhounds’ only loss coming against top-ranked Lincoln — a win for Windsor may put them in line to join the conversation among Class 1’s top teams.
Immediate ramifications from this result include bragging rights in a competitive Class 1, District 4 bracket. Windsor (43.5) currently trails Adrian (45.33) in points with Crest Ridge (36.17) and Wellington-Napoleon (34.67) within striking distance.
Lincoln, a mutual opponent between Windsor and Adrian, dealt the Blackhawks a 36-point shutout and beat Windsor 40-14.
Santa Fe at Lincoln
Lincoln made quick work of Tipton last week to maintain Kaysinger Cardinal supremacy, 49-0, and aim to maintain its No. 1-ranked status at home against Santa Fe.
Jackson Beaman, senior, threw for five scores and rushed for two more last Friday. At the same time, Lincoln’s opponent from the week prior, Sweet Springs, was working on a 56-6 victory hosting Santa Fe.
Losing last season’s meeting with the Cardinals 49-0, the Chiefs (2-4) have wins this year against Lone Jack and Concordia.
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Liberal
Reeling from a third straight loss, Northwest with Sacred Heart visits Liberal Bronaugh (4-2) in its last scheduled road game of the season.
Mustangs freshman Tanner Damlo passed for 88 yards and senior Cody Damlo had 86 yards receiving, connecting for the lone score of the night. Mason Locke, junior, led the defense with 12 tackles.
Friday’s result will affect District 1 postseason seeding. With 19.33 points the Mustangs (1-5) are currently sixth of seven teams. Appleton City (46.43), Drexel (41) and Liberal (35.74) make up the top three in District 1 standings.
The Mustangs lead Chilhowee, a team they defeated 38-0, in district standings. Since that victory, Northwest with Sacred Heart has been outscored 203-38.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
