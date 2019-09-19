Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 4.
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
Given that the result will be etched on a trophy, Smith-Cotton can forget what happened last week during a 48-0 loss at Warrensburg.
Or they can learn from it.
An offensive performance that mustered 93 yards from scrimmage could afford a bit of creativity. Smith-Cotton (0-3) moved the ball 32 yards through the air and was most successful returning Warrensburg kickoffs.
On defense, communication errors left Warrensburg’s best playmakers wide open and allowed easy TDs. Another week of practice as the Tigers transition away from two separate groups for offense and defense should help improve cohesion and limit broken plays.
Class 6 Hickman rolls into town having lost the last five matchups against S-C, four of which occurred in the Class 5 postseason bracket. After a Week 1 victory hosting Pattonville, the Kewpies (1-2) have been outscored 54-8 in losses to Jefferson City and Helias.
Lincoln at Windsor
This is the big one. Lincoln and Windsor square off in a battle between the last undefeated Kaysinger Conference football teams and, after suffering an overtime heartbreaker last season, the Greyhounds will play host.
Windsor (3-0) concludes its conference slate Friday after defeating Tipton on the road 37-8. Greyhounds senior Jonah Roberts finished with 110 yards on 20 carries and sophomore Dylan Witherspoon rushed for two scores.
The Cardinals (3-0) recorded their first shutout of the season with a 36-point victory hosting Adrian. Lincoln senior Jackson Beaman rushed for 179 yards, passed for 113 yards and totaled five TDs. Cardinals senior Parker Engles led all receivers with 61 yards and a score and added 104 yards on the ground.
Cole Camp at El Dorado Springs
The Bluebirds hit the road Friday after a 21-8 Week 3 victory hosting Warsaw.
Defense made the difference for Cole Camp (2-1), which has allowed 15 combined points in two wins this season. Leading the charge last week was senior linebacker Marshall Fisher, who force two fumbles, recorded a sack and 16 tackles — including two for a loss.
Bluebirds junior Dalton Oelrichs returned one force fumble for a touchdown.
Cole Camp senior Kaden Harms, who recorded an interception on defense, accounted for 158 yards on 12-for-21 passing. He sent touchdown passes sophomore Andrew Hahn and senior Ethan Ives.
The Bluebirds hope to keep pace with Buffalo atop Ozark Highlands Conference standings with a road win at El Dorado Springs. The Bulldogs (1-2) followed up a 41-point shutout at Sherwood with a 42-0 road loss last week in Buffalo.
Knob Noster at Tipton
After a season-opening win, Tipton looks to reverse a two-game skid with its home debut against Knob Noster.
The Cardinals (1-2) suffered a road loss at Windsor last week, and a loss to the Panthers would put Tipton in line to repeat their start from last season, in which they finished 5-6.
Tipton is winless against Knob Noster in its last three matchups, though before a 51-12 result last year, the Cards lost by a total differential of minus-3.
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Appleton City
The Mustangs picked up their first win of the season last week hosting Chilhowee via 38-point shutout, and look to start a win streak against undefeated Appleton City.
Sophomore quarterback Pierson Tichenor passed for 103 yards and rushed for 125, scoring one TD each way. Mustangs senior Cody Damlo and junior John Slaughter added more than 40 yards rushing apiece, while sophomore Nick Crosswhite caught four passes for 30 yards and a score.
Last week also marked the best defensive performance of the season for Northwest. Mustangs freshman Caden Crooker led the team with nine tackles, Crosswhite recorded eight tackles and a safety, sophomore Donavan Dobson recovered a fumble and freshman Ian Smith snagged an interception.
Appleton City (3-0) has played all its games at home, scoring 60 points in wins against Rich Hill and Kansas City East Christian (Kansas) and defeating Drexel in a 50-40 shootout.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
