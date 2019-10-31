With two area teams — Smith-Cotton and Lincoln — not scheduled to play until next week, here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 10.
Tipton at Cole Camp
With conference rivalries spilling into the postseason, this battle of the birds is shaping up to beat extra crispy.
The Cardinals (3-6) are flying high after a 49-20 victory hosting Concordia, their fifth straight against the Orioles, while Cole Camp is coming off a loss to undefeated Lincoln. A win Friday would earn the Bluebirds (5-4) a rematch with their Benton County rivals.
Speaking of rematches, the Cardinals and Bluebirds met three weeks ago for a Kaysinger Conference contest in Tipton, a 43-6 victory for Cole Camp. Ball security will play a role in closing the gap for Tipton, as they coughed up the ball four times during the Oct. 11 loss.
While three rushing TDs from senior Marshall Fisher helped beat Tipton last time, Cole Camp senior Kaden Harms managed 250 yards passing against Lincoln, pushing his season total beyond the 1,800 yard mark.
Concordia at Windsor
Racking up five scores on the ground last week in a 46-30 win at Archie, the Greyhounds look to keep rolling hosting a first-round district matchup with Concordia.
The Orioles (3-6) have wins against Wellington-Napoleon, Lone Jack and St. Paul Lutheran and have lost to each member of the Kaysinger Conference, save for Windsor.
Last week, Greyhounds sophomore Dylan Witherspoon rushed for three TDs and 67 yards, senior Jonah Roberts totaled 168 yards and two scores and Windsor’s offense totaled 485 total yards.
Windsor (7-2) also generated three turnovers — all interceptions — to finish off Archie. If the No. 2-seeded Greyhounds survive the Orioles, they are scheduled to play the winner between No. 3 Crest Ridge and No. 6 Sherwood.
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Liberal
Dropping its season finale at Rich Hill 76-28, the Mustangs drew Liberal as its first-round district designation.
The Mustangs’ 32-22 final Oct. 11 at Liberal counts as its closest loss of the season. A connection between freshman Tanner Damlo and senior Cody Damlo, which counted for 76 yards and two touchdowns last week, will help the Mustangs’ odds of an upset between the No. 6 and 3 seeds.
Nick Crosswhite, sophomore, also supported the passing game with six catches and 46 yards. Defensively, freshman Caden Crooker led the team with 10 tackles while senior Keaton Halsey added seven tackles with a fumble recovery.
Northwest with Sacred Heart (1-8) and Liberal (6-3) are playing for a shot next week at Drexel.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
