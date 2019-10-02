Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 6.
Lawrence Free State (Kan.) at Smith-Cotton
The Firebirds of Lawrence, Kansas will stop just short of Columbia to face Smith-Cotton at Tiger Stadium.
Lawrence Free State (3-1) is coming off a 44-28 win at Shawnee Mission West and its only loss is a 26-17 result at Olathe East. Firebirds seniors Turner Corcoran, lineman, and Malik Berry, safety, are each courting Division I offers as the team aims for three straight victories.
Smith-Cotton (0-5) lost last week at Smithville, 48-0, after severe weather ended the contest at the 10:24 mark in the third quarter. S-C senior Camden Gear added to his team-high tackles total (36) with eight tackles against the Warriors.
Cole Camp at Buffalo
The Bluebirds have sole possession of third in the Ozark Highlands Conference after scoring on seven of 11 their drives to deal Buffalo its fifth loss of the season in last week in Cole Camp.
Cole Camp (3-2) faces a tall challenge in toppling the top team in OHC standings, Buffalo. The Bison (4-1) defeated Warsaw last week 42-6 and have outscored opponents 132-14 over the last three games.
Bluebirds senior Kaden Harms passed for four scores and rushed for another TD to power the offense. Defensively, senior Carlos Prichard recorded a sack and junior Jamison Farrar logged an interception.
Lincoln at Tipton
Lincoln travels to Tipton to defend conference and mascot supremacy on Friday.
Last week, the Benton County Cards switched gears at halftime and shut out Sweet Springs in the second act of a 49-12 victory. Tipton (1-4) looks to correct a four-game skid against a third-straight undefeated opponent. Because of its challenging slate, the Cardinals of Moniteau County out-rank Jasper by six points (24.7-18.7) despite identical records.
Lincoln (5-0) displayed a pass-heavy offense with 41 attempts one week after rushing the ball 31 times against Windsor.
Drexel at Northwest with Sacred Heart
The Mustangs look to protect their home field for a second consecutive week hosting Drexel.
Northwest (1-4) suffered a 74-14 loss last week to Orrick in Hughesville. Mustangs junior Mason Locke and freshman Caden Crooker recorded 13 tackles apiece. Northwest sophomore added four tackles while passing for 62 yards and a TD.
The Bobcats (4-1) have won three straight, including a one-point victory over Orrick.
Jasper at Windsor
The Greyhounds got back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season to the top-ranked team in the state.
Windsor (4-1) defeated Strafford and avenged a loss from last year 45-20 in Week 5. Greyhounds junior Kenton Sargent rushed for three TDs and rushed for another in his return under center. Windsor senior Jonah Roberts rushed for 114 yards and a score and sophomore Dalton Witherspoon caught and ran for one score apiece.
Jasper (1-4) has lost four straight after handing Archie its first win of the season last week 36-0.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
