Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 9.
Smith-Cotton at Center
After a taste of victory against Clinton, the Tigers travel to Kansas City to face Center to close the regular season.
Ranked No. 7 in the most recent Missouri Media Poll, the Yellowjackets (7-1) suffered a loss Sept. 27 to Class 4 Bolivar and trail only Odessa in Class 3, District 7 standings. The followed a 47-point shutout at Clinton with a 35-6 road win at St. Michael the Archangel in Lee’s Summit.
Smith-Cotton (1-7) has a small say in its first-round district opponent. With a win and a Francis Howell North loss, the Tigers can halve their trip down Interstate 70 from seeing Ft. Zumwalt North in St. Charles and rematching Battle in Columbia.
Francis Howell North is scheduled to play Class 4 Washington (7-1) at home.
Cole Camp at Lincoln
The Cardinals aim for its fourth undefeated regular-season campaign in five years and its sixth straight against Cole Camp.
Last week, Lincoln senior Jackson Beaman passed and rushed for two scores apiece during a 49-0 victory at Wellington-Napoleon. Cardinals senior Parker Engles caught two TDs and amassed 167 all-purpose yards.
The Bluebirds (5-3) pitched a shutout in the second half of a 35-22 home win against Butler. Cole Camp senior Kaden Harms tossed four touchdown passes and no picks. Bluebirds senior Landon Baalman racked up 167 yards and two scores receiving, while junior Ethan Ives had 67 yards and the go-ahead TD.
Cole Camp currently sits third in Class 1, District 3 standings, less than three points behind Skyline and about 10 points behind Lincoln.
Concordia at Tipton
After winning for the first time in six weeks, Tipton seeks to sweep the I-70 Conference opponents on its schedule with a home game against Concordia.
Defensively, the Cardinals surrendered a season-low total of eight points to beat Santa Fe in Alma, Tipton’s fifth-straight win against the Chiefs.
The Cards (2-6) are going for their fifth straight win against Concordia. Last week, the Orioles (3-5) had a two-game win streak stopped by Crest Ridge 56-28. Concordia shares losses to Cole Camp, 47-1, and Lincoln, 56-26, with the hosts.
Archie at Windsor
Windsor hosts the Whirlwinds of Archie in a rematch of a triumphant postseason matchup from last season.
Last year, then-junior running back Jonah Roberts put the finishing touches on a record-setting season during a 25-18 victory in Windsor. As evidenced by last week’s team rushing performance — 40 carries, 261 yards, three TDs — the Greyhounds run game should play a large role at Archie (2-6) in 2019.
The Greyhounds (6-2) are chasing Adrian, which dealt them a loss Oct. 11, in Class 1, District 4 standings. Amassing 41.05 points, lead Crest Ridge (38.04) and Wellington-Napoleon (33.86) in second and third place, respectively. Windsor kept pace with the group with a 28-13 victory hosting Slater.
Rich Hill at Northwest with Sacred Heart
Held scoreless for the first time this season, the Mustangs have a chance to bounce back against the team directly ahead of them in the district race.
Northwest with Sacred Heart (1-7) hosts Rich Hill with Hume (4-4) in its season finale, trailing the Tigers by about 13 points in District 1 standings.
The Mustangs’ defense was busy during a 62-0 result against Norborne-Hardin. Pierson Tichenor, sophomore, and freshman Caden Crooker led the team with 10 tackles apiece. Mustangs junior Mason Locke recorded eight tackles, senior Keaton Halsey had six tackles and sophomore Nick Crosswhite added six tackles and a fumble recovery.
As it stands, the Mustangs are currently paired with Liberal in the postseason bracket.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.