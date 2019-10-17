Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 6.
Clinton at Smith-Cotton
Smith-Cotton is optimistic for a Week 8 home matchup with Class 3 Clinton, also winless, to be its first win of the year.
The Cardinals (0-7) have been held scoreless four times this season and lost last week 49-7 hosting Bolivar.
The Tigers have won two straight and five of the last six meetings against its former West Central Conference rivals. Last season, S-C rushed for seven touchdowns in a 47-7 final in Clinton.
Speaking of the WCC, the Tigers and Cards feature two mutual opponents from the old conference. Clinton lost 48-12 against Warrensburg and 47-0 to Center, the latter of which S-C faces Oct. 25 to end the regular season.
The Tigers (0-7) generated more than 300 all-purpose yards and three TDs last week at Rock Bridge, the team’s highest output since a 61-21 loss to Battle in Week 3.
Smith-Cotton trails Francis Howell North for third place in Class 5, District 4 standings by 9.7 points. Ft. Zumwalt North, ranked No. 1 in the most recent Missouri Media Poll, currently leads the four-team district field with 51.45 points.
Butler at Cole Camp
The Bluebirds are looking for two.
Cole Camp (4-3) has yet to win back-to-back games this year, and hope to fix that trend Friday hosting Butler.
The Bears (1-6) have won the last three matchups with Cole Camp, including a 14-7 win last season. However, Butler has lost four straight, including a 54-26 result with Warsaw, allowing an average of 51 points per game during the skid.
Bluebirds senior Marshall Fisher rushed for three scores and senior Landon Baalman recorded a 50-yard pick-6 to help Cole Camp win at Tipton last week, 43-6. Senior quarterback Kaden Harms completed 18 of 30 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and no picks.
With 38.17 points in Class 1, District 3 standings, Cole Camp has a slim lead over Lockwood (36.1 points) for third place, and trails only Skyline (41) and Lincoln (50.62), where the Bluebirds are scheduled to visit in Week 9.
Lincoln at Wellington-Napoleon
As they have all season, the Cardinals will try to sap the drama out of a potential upset.
Last season, a 10-8 final hosting Wellington-Napoleon was arguably Lincoln’s closest call en route to a Class 1 Show-Me Bowl appearance. The Tigers (4-3) have not kept pace with last season’s campaign, losing two of their last three — including a 61-43 loss to Concordia.
Lincoln (7-0), which defeated Concordia in Week 2, dismantled another mutual opponent with Wellington-Napoleon last week hosting Santa Fe.
While the Tigers won 41-22 in September, Cardinals senior Jackson Beaman passed for 300 yards, rushed for 112 and totaled six TDs and the defense recovered three fumbles in a 63-12 final last week in Lincoln.
Norborne-Hardin at Northwest with Sacred Heart
The Mustangs played a relatively close one last week, and hope to carry that momentum into a home game with Norborne-Hardin.
It won’t be easy.
Northwest (1-6) has dropped seven in a row to the Pirates, suffering a 56-44 loss last year in Hughesville. Building off their best performances on both sides of the ball since a 38-0 win in Week 3 will help keep the contest within reach.
Last week, in a 32-22 loss at Liberal, freshman Tanner Damlo rushed for 95 yards and passed for 180 yards with two TDs and recorded five tackles, while senior Keaton Halsey led the defense with 14 tackles. Cody Damlo, senior, caught two touchdown passes and collected 106 yards receiving and sophomore Nick Crosswhite secured an interception.
Norborne-Hardin defeated Chilhowee, the only team below Northwest in District 1 standings, 62-22 last week at home.
Tipton at Santa Fe
After losing six in a row and scoring 26 points over its last five games, Tipton has a chance to return to the win column.
The Cardinals (1-6) can extend a four-game win streak against the Chiefs with a victory in Alma. Tipton mustered 133 yards on offense and conceded four turnovers last week hosting Cole Camp.
Representing the Bluebirds’ fourth win, Cole Camp owns the worst record of any Tipton opponent faced in 2019. This has afforded the Cardinals, with 21.43 points, a sizeable lead over one-win teams Jasper (16.91) and Greenfield (16.89) in Class 1, District 3 standings.
A trio of four-win teams, all of which are chasing Lincoln, lead Tipton in the district race.
Slater at Windsor
The Greyhounds aim to use its last home game of the year to bounce back from its second loss.
Windsor (5-2) failed to recover from a 27-point halftime deficit last week in a 41-14 final at Adrian. The ‘Hounds were held to its lowest rushing output of the season, 103 yards, as Adrian racked up 366 yards on 52 carries.
Slater (6-1) has lost five straight to Windsor, totaling single-digits in three of those matchups. Last season, Windsor beat the Wildcats 27-6 in Slater.
Something about the Wildcats’ five-game win streak to start the season, and the fact that Slater is recovering from its first loss, suggests a more closely-matched contest than usual.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
