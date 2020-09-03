Here is a preview for area high school football games in Week 2.
Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton
Smith-Cotton kicks off its Central Missouri Activities Conference campaign Friday hosting Rock Bridge.
Last week, the Bruins came from behind to beat Staley at home 26-24, while Sedalia scored its first points of 2020 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in a 32-6 loss to Moberly. Rock Bridge defeated S-C in 2018 and 2019 by scores of 49-0 and 41-28, respectively.
Several turnovers hampered Smith-Cotton’s offensive output in the season opener. They look to build on an attack that averaged 3.6 yards per carry against Moberly.
A late fumble threatened Rock Bridge’s lead against Staley, but the Bruins defense forced two stops to seal the win.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. PrepCasts is scheduled to stream the game
online at PrepCasts.com and SedaliaDemocrat.com.
North Shelby at Northwest with Sacred Heart
Northwest with Sacred Heart crushed its season-opening test, running over Braymer with Breckenridge 66-14 in Hughesville.
The Mustangs’ next challenge comes in the form of No. 2-ranked North Shelby. Both teams lead the Central River Conference standings with undefeated records. The Raider beat Santa Fe last week 60-6.
Last week, Mustangs sophomore Tanner Damlo collected 146 yards and two scores rushing to complement 151 yards and four touchdowns passing. He also had a pick-6.
Mustangs junior Peirson Tichenor caught two TDs and recorded 12 tackles. Hughesville sophomore Caden Crooker led the team with 21 tackles.
Lincoln at Windsor
Lincoln travels to Windsor for early bragging rights in the Kaysinger Conference and to run back a state quarterfinals meeting from last season.
Opening the season on their home turf, the Cardinals defeated Midway 18-6, while Windsor captured a road win last week at Crest Ridge 36-20.
Greyhounds junior Dylan Witherspoon rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns to help Windsor beat the Cougars.
Last season, the Cardinals built a 29-point lead at halftime to advance to a second straight state semifinals appearance.
Lincoln will arrive in Henry County riding an eight-game win streak against the Greyhounds and a 20-game streak against Kaysinger Conference opponents, postseason included.
Helias JV at Tipton
Tipton canceled its Friday night meeting with Russellville due to low numbers on the opposing side.
The Cardinals look to build on a 34-14 victory last week hosting University Academy Charter. Tipton compiled a 20-point advantage before halftime and used a defensive score to push the standing to 34-8.
Tipton is scheduled to host Helias’ junior varsity 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cole Camp at Lone Jack with Kingsville
Warsaw jumped Cole Camp early last week to hand the Bluebirds a 42-21 loss in Versailles.
The Bluebirds got on the board in the third quarter and recorded a safety later that period to make the score 34-8. Surrendering more than 400 yards to the Wildcats, Cole Camp’s defense looks to rebound against Lone Jack with Kingsville.
The Mules, which finished 1-9 last year, opened the 2020 season with a 56-11 loss at West Platte.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
