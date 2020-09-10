Here is a preview of area high school football games in Week 3.
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
Sedalia looks to snap a two-game losing streak in the Silver Tiger Trophy game Friday at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg.
Smith-Cotton (0-2, 0-1 CMAC) proved it could hang with Rock Bridge for a quarter, but a stagnant offense led to a worn down defense in a 42-0 loss last week in its Central Missouri Activities Conference debut.
After producing 130 all-purpose yards against the Bruins, S-C hopes to channel the same West Central Conference intensity from three seasons ago, when Sedalia won the conference title in its final season.
Warrensburg (1-1) started the year with a 48-7 victory over Capital City and suffered a 24-14 loss to Oak Grove in its home opener last Friday. Senior QB Eli Nappe passed and rushed for one score apiece during the loss.
Tipton at Lincoln
Tipton opens Kaysinger Conference play against two-time state finalists and five-time defending conference champs, Lincoln.
Lincoln (1-1, 0-1 Kaysinger) shouldered its first Kaysinger Conference loss since 2014 last week at Windsor. Claiming one in-state loss in each of the last five seasons, the Benton County Cardinals have already met their usual quota in Week 2. They look to avenge a rare miss against Tipton.
Tipton (1-1) landed two long TD passes in a 27-14 loss to Helias’ junior varsity last Saturday. They valued the competitive reps after their scheduled matchup with Russellville was scratched, and hope to parlay experience from a Class 4 action into a conference upset.
Cole Camp at Crest Ridge
The Bluebirds meet Crest Ridge for the first time since a postseason matchup in 2018.
Scoring 20 points in each half of a shutout victory, Cole Camp (1-1) tallied a mark in the win column last week at Lone Jack. They scored twice in about 60 seconds in the first quarter to begin the rout.
Crest Ridge (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss hosting Windsor with a 44-6 home win against Wellington-Napoleon.
Cole Camp eliminated the Cougars from the Class 1 district tournament with a 27-20 result in 2018. After falling to the Cards in the next round, Lincoln marched to its first state title appearance
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Keytesville
The Mustangs quickly found a new opponent after St. Paul Lutheran canceled its 8-man game Wednesday.
Keytesville is now scheduled to host the Mustangs in their second game of the season.
The Tigers (0-1) missed out on Week 2 when Chilhowee canceled, and slated a matchup with Northwest/SacredHeart when Braymer announced its team would quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Braymer suffered a 35-16 loss to St. Paul Lutheran last Friday.
The Mustangs (1-1) lost to the No. 2-ranked 8-man team in the state, North Shelby, 58-14 last week in Hughesville. Senior tailback Mason Locke led the team with 104 yards rushing. Locke added 14 tackles, following sophomore Caden Crooker with a team-high 19 tackles.
University Academy Charter at Windsor
Look out for the Greyhounds.
After beating Lincoln, which qualified for the last two state championships, every other game on Windsor’s schedule appears that much more winnable.
The Greyhounds (2-0, 1-0 Kaysinger) are rushing for more than 300 yards per game. Windsor senior Kenton Sargent completed six passes for 131 yards and a 55-yard TD, while junior Dalton Witherspoon combined for three scores rushing and receiving, accounting for 150 yards on the ground.
University Academy Charter (1-1) notched its first win, 34-0, last week hosting North Platte. The Gryphons opened their campaign with a 34-14 home loss to Tipton. As a mutual opponent for Kaysinger schools, Friday’s matchup may offer insight into projected conference standings.
Depending on results in Windsor and Lincoln, however, the Greyhounds may soon look forward to class and district assignments (Sept. 21) to see how they compare to the rest of the state.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
