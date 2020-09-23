Here is a preview for area high school football games in Week 5.
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
The Tigers return home Friday to host Hickman in their third Central Missouri Activities Conference contest.
Canceling their Week 4 meeting with Battle, the Kewpies (1-2, 1-1 CMAC) have only competed in high-scoring affairs. Hickman allowed 60 points in losses to Francis Howell and Helias, while four running backs accounted for more than 400 yards in a 52-27 victory at Capital City.
Hickman defeated the Tigers last year 40-6.
S-C junior Chase McMullin rushed for 108 yards, including a four-yard plunge accounting for the lone Tigers touchdown in a Week 4 loss at Jefferson City.
The Tigers (0-4, 0-2 CMAC) lost a pair of fumbles, tossed an interception and saw penalties negate more than one substantial gain in the 27-6 result. Winning the turnover battle will improve S-C’s chances of keeping up with Hickman and notching its first CMAC win.
Lincoln at Butler
The Cardinals suffered a 59-0 loss last week at Lockwood, and the schedule is no less forgiving in Week 5.
Their Week 5 opponent, Butler, most recently collected 548 yards during a 41-7 victory hosting Cole Camp. The Bears (4-0) are anchored by 11 seniors, juniors and sophomores apiece and average 345 rush yards per game. Butler sophomore Brendin Patrick leads all runners with seven TDs.
Lincoln (1-3, 0-2 Kaysinger) have lost three straight, allowing at least 41 points per game, since an 18-6 win hosting Midway to open the season.
Lone Jack at Tipton
Tipton hosts Lone Jack with hopes of rebounding from a loss to Warsaw.
The Cardinals (2-2, 1-0 Kaysinger) penciled in Warsaw after a last-minute cancellation from St. Michael the Archangel. Tipton allowed a season high in points and scored 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter of a 52-28 final with the Wildcats.
Lone Jack (0-4) represents a mutual opponent with a Kaysinger opponent, Cole Camp. The Bluebirds thrashed the Mules 40-0 in Week 2 after a 42-21 loss at Warsaw to open the season.
Cole Camp at Wellington-Napoleon
The Bluebirds look to end a two-game skid Friday at Wellington-Napoleon.
Cole Camp sophomore Ethan Shearer finished a 15-play, 61-yard drive with a five-yard completion to senior Jamison Farrar near the end of a 41-7 final at Butler. The Bluebirds (1-3) had not lost two straight games since the final two weeks of the 2018 regular season.
Wellington-Napoleon (1-2) picked up their first win, 45-6, last week hosting Lone Jack.
Windsor at Slater
The Greyhounds carry a four-game win streak into Saline County after recording their third straight shutout last week against Cabool.
Slater (2-1) skipped Week 1 and suffered its first loss last Friday at Skyline, 48-7.
Windsor junior Dalton Witherspoon rushed for 177 yards and a score as the team collected 304 yards on the ground. The Greyhounds also forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, to blank the visiting Bulldogs.
Windsor (4-0, 1-0 Kaysinger) were ranked No. 5 in the Class 1 Missouri Media Rankings, released Tuesday. Mid-Buchanan, Hayti, Thayer and Milan led the poll.
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Schuyler County
The Mustangs take the field again against Schuyler County after their opponent canceled last Friday.
Schuyler County (1-3) is recovering from an 80-8 loss to the top-ranked 8-man team in the state, North Shelby. It was the Rams’ third consecutive loss after opening their campaign with a 70-22 win at Keytesville.
Northwest with Sacred Heart (2-1) beat Keytesville two weeks ago 54-8. Monday, the Mustangs were assigned to District 1 in the MSHSAA 8-man state tournament. Their point total (35.29) places the Mustangs fourth behind Archie (47.29), Drexel (44.25) and Jasper (36).
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
