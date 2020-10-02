Here is a preview for area high school football games in Week 6.
Pleasant Hope at Northwest with Sacred Heart
Northwest found a Week 6 opponent at the last minute after Concordia canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
The Mustangs (3-1) announced an 8-man football game with Pleasant Hope on Thursday. The Pirates (0-4) have surrendered no less than 45 points in each of their 11-man contests.
Last week, Northwest/Sacred Heart returned to the gridiron with a 52-22 victory at Schuyler County. Mustangs sophomore Ian Smith led the team with 103 yards on 15 carries, while sophomore Tanner Damlo and freshman Jason Boss rushed for two TDs apiece.
Damlo added six completions to junior Nick Crosswhite for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Based on Class 1, District 1 points standings, the Mustangs (36.86) are ranked third behind Drexel with Miami (45.31) and Archie (47).
Sherwood at Windsor
The Greyhounds remained unbeaten and scored a season-high last week with a 54-18 victory at Slater.
Windsor senior Kenton Sargent passed for three scores and 145 yards, junior Dalton Witherspoon rushed for 187 yards and four TDs and the defense produced three turnovers against the Wildcats.
Sherwood (1-2) last played Sept. 11 due to cancellations with Warsaw and Buffalo. The Marksmen started the season with a 20-6 win hosting Holden and conceded at least 60 points in Week 2 and Week 3 losses to Butler and Lafayette County, respectively.
Windsor (5-0) is ranked No. 5 in the most recent Class 1 Missouri Media Rankings. No. 1 Mid-Buchanan leads Hayti, Thayer and Milan ahead of the Greyhounds.
Tipton at Cole Camp
Cole Camp makes its home debut Friday hosting a Kaysinger Conference showdown.
The Bluebirds (1-5) unveil new features at their athletic complex looking to stop a three-game slide against Tipton.
Cole Camp held a late lead last week against Wellington-Napoleon, but a pair of fourth-quarter TDs helped the Tigers claim their second win, 24-14.
Tipton (3-2) clobbered Lone Jack with a season-high 50 points in three quarters, surrendering a late touchdown in a 50-6 homecoming victory. The Mules represent a mutual opponent between Tipton and Cole Camp, with the Bluebirds claiming their only win over Lone Jack, 40-0, in Week 2.
Comparable results against a winless opponent and conference bragging rights suggest a compelling matchup in Benton County.
Slater at Lincoln
Lincoln returns home Friday motivated to end a four-game skid against Slater.
Traveling to Windsor last week, the Wildcats lost 54-18 to even their record. Lincoln fell 41-0 at Windsor in Week 2.
Slater senior Keegan Zdybel leads the team in carries and all-purpose yards for an offense that produced 42 points at Fayette and edged Polo 15-14 in the season opener.
The Cardinals (1-4) received the second-half kickoff last week trailing 49-6 at Butler. Two snaps later, the undefeated Bears extended the lead with their second pick-6 of the game.
While it has not been the season the back-to-back state championship qualifiers expected, Lincoln senior Levi Betts has been otherwise dynamic leading the Cardinals offense. An improved turnover margin should pay dividends in a more competitive matchup.
