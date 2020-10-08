Here is a preview for area high school football games in Week 7.
Smith-Cotton at Battle
Smith-Cotton replaced one Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent with another.
After Capital City withdrew from a scheduled Friday kickoff in Sedalia, S-C penciled in Battle for a Saturday showdown in Columbia.
Smith-Cotton (0-5) initially canceled its Week 6 matchup with Battle due to COVID-19 exposure on the team. Now, the Tigers are set for a noon kickoff with a No. 5-ranked team in the latest Class 5 Missouri Media football rankings.
Playing its second game in four weeks due to virus cancellations, Battle (3-1) handed Moberly its first loss last week in a 37-36 final.
S-C dropped a 32-6 result against Moberly in Week 1, and lost to Battle last year 61-21.
Slater at Tipton
Despite out-gaining the Bluebirds, Tipton departed Cole Camp last week on the short end of a 13-12 result.
The Cardinals (3-3) return home in Week 7 to face Slater, which lost last Friday at Lincoln.
Tipton collected 202 yards rushing and added 103 passing, but three turnovers limited the offensive output. They stand to score more than the season-low 12 points on Friday.
Slater (2-3) dropped a 42-35 contest in Benton County as the Cardinals scored a season high in points and snapped a four-game skid. Last year, the Wildcats defeated Tipton 48-6 at home.
Cole Camp at Windsor
The Greyhounds welcome Cole Camp to Henry County with sights on improving their undefeated record.
Windsor (5-0) returned three kicks for touchdowns Friday in a 55-8 victory hosting Sherwood. Greyhounds senior Camden Fowler and junior Corbin Terry each returned a punt for a score, and senior Jacob Berube housed a Sherwood kickoff.
Cole Camp juniors Gage Cross and Ethan Corpening accounted for both TDs during a 13-12 victory hosting Tipton. The Bluebirds (2-4) have lost two of the last three meetings with Windsor.
The Greyhounds currently trail Skyline in Class 1 District 3 standings 52.19-48.56. Windsor is ranked No. 5 in the most recent Missouri Media football rankings.
Crest Ridge at Lincoln
Lincoln ended a four-game slide last Friday, and looks to compile the season’s first win streak Week 7 hosting Crest Ridge.
Teams last met in the first round of 2017 district tournament, with Lincoln winning 20-0.
The Cougars (4-2) lost last week 41-14 at Adrian. It was their first loss since Week 1, when Windsor opened the season with a 36-20 victory.
It is the first back-to-back home stretch for Lincoln, which is scheduled to end the regular season at Wellington-Napoleon and Cole Camp in Week 8 and 9, respectively.
Keytesville at Northwest with Sacred Heart
Since a Week 2 loss to North Shelby, the Mustangs have been bruising the competition.
Northwest with Sacred Heart notched its third straight win last Friday, 94-50, hosting Pleasant Hope.
After a cancellation with Concordia, the Mustangs (4-1) adjusted their schedule to welcome Pleasant Hope’s 11-man roster to Hughesville. Mustangs sophomores Tanner Damlo and Ian Smith rushing for a combined 352 yards and eight touchdowns.
Damlo also passed for three scores, distributing to Smith, junior Nick Crosswhite and freshman Jason Boss.
The Mustangs started their current three-game win streak Sept. 11 with a 54-8 victory at Keytesville. The Tigers are 0-5.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.