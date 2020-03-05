While much of the nation and world are focused on the COVID-19 coronavirus, reports of the flu continue to be widespread in the state.
Flu-like symptoms have prompted one area residential care facility to request family and friends not visit residents at the facility.
While unable to discuss specific patients, Fairview Director Veronica Morris spoke to the Democrat by phone Thursday afternoon and explained the decision was made following some residents experiencing nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.
A sign posted on the door of the Fairview Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 4, cautioned visitors saying, “Due to the recent spread of germs and potential illness and only wish to protect your loved ones, you, and our staff, we are asking for no visitors at this time. We are thankful for your understanding in this matter. When we have more than two or three (residents) with this we don’t want those from the outside coming in. We want to get our residents well.”
Morris explained the length of the closure is dependent on the residents. Once those who are experiencing the symptoms are well and there are no other reported cases the facility will remain closed for a 24-hour period.
“The decision to limit visitors in long term care due to respiratory illness is not new,” Pettis County Health Administrator Joann Martin said. “Influenza continues to spread in Pettis County.
“We have had almost 2,000 reported cases,” Martin explained. “The cases are moving from Type B, which was happening earlier, to Type A which is impacting an older population.”
Martin added there are no cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri at this time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control flu activity remains high throughout the United States but has decreased for the second week in a row. According to the CDC, nation-wide, “the severity indicators (hospitalizations and deaths) remain moderate to low overall, but hospitalization rates differ by age group, with high rates among children and young adults.”
The CDC estimates so far this season there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu.
Statewide for the week ending Feb. 22 a total of 8,230 cases of laboratory positive influenza cases had been reported. The season to date total of laboratory positive influenza cases is
69,382 (43.2% influenza A 55.8 % influenza B and 1% un-typed according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
As for the residents at Fairview, the staff is monitoring the situation closely according to Morris.
“Our residents are elderly and what we want to do is to take care of them and doctor them so they are better,” Morris commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.