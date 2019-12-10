Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com.
This post was last updated Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Monday, Dec. 9
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Leeton 76, Stover 49 (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
The Bulldogs (1-2) conclude the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Friday and travel to face Columbia Independent Monday, Dec. 16.
Battle 69, Smith-Cotton 67
Smith-Cotton senior Christian Finley scored a game-high 24 points, but Battle’s Tristan Meny tipped in the go-ahead bucket as time expired Monday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.
S-C senior Kardell Sims added 14 points. The Tigers (3-2) host Hickman 7 p.m. Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 57, Lincoln 19
Lady Gremlins senior Grace Goodwin led the team with 14 points during a 57-19 home win against Lincoln.
Sacred Heart freshman Emma Siron had 11 points and sophomore Kiley Beykirch finished with 10.
The Lady Gremlins (4-3, 1-0 Kaysinger) tip-off 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Pilot Grove at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.
Pilot Grove 67, Otterville 41 (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
The Lady Eagles (1-3) continue the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Sacred Heart.
Tipton 66, Green Ridge 26
Lady Cardinals freshman Myra Claas scored 34 points in a 66-26 victory Monday hosting Green Ridge.
Tipton senior Abby Backes followed with 20 points. The Lady Cards (4-0, 1-0 Kaysinger) travel to Hughesville to face Northwest 5 p.m. Friday.
Windsor at Odessa (at Husker Classic in Higginsville)
--
Tuesday, Dec. 10
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Tuscumbia (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
5:30 p.m.
Windsor at Odessa (at Husker Classic in Higginsville)
7 p.m.
Tipton at Green Ridge
Smithton at Versailles
Skyline at Cole Camp
8 p.m.
Otterville at Bunceton with Prairie Home (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Hickman
Smithton at Versailles
Osceola at Warsaw
Wednesday, Dec. 11
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Stover at Bunceton with Prairie Home (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Pilot Grove (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
Thursday, Dec. 12
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
Versailles at Cole Camp
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Tipton at Jamestown
Friday, Dec. 13
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
La Monte at Chilhowee (at W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia)
5 p.m.
Tipton at Northwest
Lincoln at Lakeland
Warsaw at Buffalo
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
La Monte at Chilhowee (at W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia)
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
Lincoln at Lakeland
Tipton at Northwest
Warsaw at Buffalo
Saturday, Dec. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Tipton at Capital City
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton, Tipton at Versailles Tournament
