Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com.

This post was last updated Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Monday, Dec. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Leeton 76, Stover 49 (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

The Bulldogs (1-2) conclude the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic on Friday and travel to face Columbia Independent Monday, Dec. 16.

Battle 69, Smith-Cotton 67

Smith-Cotton senior Christian Finley scored a game-high 24 points, but Battle’s Tristan Meny tipped in the go-ahead bucket as time expired Monday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

S-C senior Kardell Sims added 14 points. The Tigers (3-2) host Hickman 7 p.m. Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 57, Lincoln 19

Lady Gremlins senior Grace Goodwin led the team with 14 points during a 57-19 home win against Lincoln.

Sacred Heart freshman Emma Siron had 11 points and sophomore Kiley Beykirch finished with 10.

The Lady Gremlins (4-3, 1-0 Kaysinger) tip-off 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Pilot Grove at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.

Pilot Grove 67, Otterville 41 (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

The Lady Eagles (1-3) continue the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Sacred Heart.

Tipton 66, Green Ridge 26

Lady Cardinals freshman Myra Claas scored 34 points in a 66-26 victory Monday hosting Green Ridge.

Tipton senior Abby Backes followed with 20 points. The Lady Cards (4-0, 1-0 Kaysinger) travel to Hughesville to face Northwest 5 p.m. Friday.

Windsor at Odessa (at Husker Classic in Higginsville)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Tuscumbia (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

5:30 p.m.

Windsor at Odessa (at Husker Classic in Higginsville)

7 p.m.

Tipton at Green Ridge

Smithton at Versailles

Skyline at Cole Camp

8 p.m.

Otterville at Bunceton with Prairie Home (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Hickman

Smithton at Versailles

Osceola at Warsaw

Wednesday, Dec. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Stover at Bunceton with Prairie Home (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

7:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Pilot Grove (at Pilot Grove Tiger Classic)

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Hickman at Smith-Cotton

Thursday, Dec. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton

Versailles at Cole Camp

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Tipton at Jamestown

Friday, Dec. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

La Monte at Chilhowee (at W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia)

5 p.m.

Tipton at Northwest

Lincoln at Lakeland

Warsaw at Buffalo

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

La Monte at Chilhowee (at W-K Holiday Shootout in Sedalia)

7 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg

Lincoln at Lakeland

Tipton at Northwest

Warsaw at Buffalo

Saturday, Dec. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Tipton at Capital City

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton, Tipton at Versailles Tournament

