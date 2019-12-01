Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com.
This post was last updated Sunday, Dec. 1.
Monday, Dec. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smith-Cotton at Kirksville (at Marshall Tournament)
Sacred Heart at Grain Valley (at Marshall Tournament)
Northwest at Chilhowee (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley (at Marshall Tournament)
Green Ridge at Northwest (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
La Monte at Tipton (at Tipton Tournament)
Lincoln at El Dorado Springs (at Warsaw Tournament)
Smithton at New Bloomfield (at Tipton Tournament)
Northwest at Green Ridge (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Cole Camp at Clinton (at Warsaw Tournament)
Butler at Warsaw (at Warsaw Tournament)
Tuesday, Dec. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smith-Cotton at Capital City (at Marshall Tournament)
Sacred Heart at Marshall (at Marshall Tournament)
New Bloomfield at Tipton (at Tipton Tournament)
La Monte at Smithton (at Tipton Tournament)
Bunceton with Prairie Home at Otterville
Climax Springs at Stover
Cole Camp at El Dorado Springs (at Warsaw Tournament)
Sturgeon at Sweet Springs
St. Pius X at Warrensburg
Warsaw at Clinton (at Warsaw Tournament)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smith-Cotton at Father Tolton (at Marshall Tournament)
Sacred Heart at Drexel (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Green Ridge at Kingsville (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Bunceton with Prairie Home at Otterville
Climax Springs at Stover
Windsor at Adrian
Sturgeon at Sweet Springs
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
Next Level Prep at State Fair Community College
Wednesday, Dec. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest at Crest Ridge JV (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart at Chilhowee (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Northwest at Kingsville (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Thursday, Dec. 5
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Otterville at Calhoun
Windsor at Lakeland
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otterville at Calhoun
Windsor at Lakeland
Friday, Dec. 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Osceola at Windsor
Northwest at Kingsville (at Kingsville Tiger Classic)
Lincoln College Prep at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Osceola at Windsor
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
State Fair Community College at Crowder College (at Region 16 Showdown in Poplar Bluff)
Saturday, Dec. 7
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
Valle Catholic at Lincoln (at Class 1 Show-Me Bowl at Faurot Field in Columbia)
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
State Fair Community College at Mineral Area College (at Region 16 Showdown in Poplar Bluff)
