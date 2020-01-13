2020 KAYSINGER CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS - GIRLS
|GIRLS
|Ovr
|Conf
|Pct
|GB
|Tipton
|10-1
|3-0
|1.000
|-
|Otterville
|10-3
|2-0
|1.000
|.5
|Stover
|8-3
|2-0
|1.000
|.5
|La Monte
|7-5
|2-1
|.667
|1
|Smithton
|5-6
|1-0
|1.000
|1
|Cole Camp
|4-7
|1-1
|.500
|1.5
|Sacred Heart
|6-7
|1-2
|.333
|2
|Windsor
|3-9
|1-2
|.333
|2
|Green Ridge
|6-5
|0-2
|.000
|2.5
|Lincoln
|1-9
|0-2
|.000
|2.5
|Northwest
|1-11
|0-3
|.000
|3
2020 KAYSINGER CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS - BOYS
|BOYS
|Ovr
|Conf
|Pct
|GB
|Cole Camp
|9-3
|2-0
|1.000
|-
|Green Ridge
|8-2
|2-0
|1.000
|-
|Sacred Heart
|7-6
|2-1
|.667
|.5
|Windsor
|5-6
|2-1
|.667
|.5
|Lincoln
|3-5
|1-0
|1.000
|.5
|Smithton
|7-4
|1-0
|1.000
|.5
|Tipton
|5-5
|1-1
|.500
|1
|Northwest
|6-6
|1-2
|.333
|1.5
|Stover
|4-7
|0-2
|.000
|2
|Otterville
|7-6
|0-2
|.000
|2
|La Monte
|0-12
|0-3
|.000
|2.5
Monday, Jan. 13
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Windsor at Lincoln
Otterville at Tipton
Cole Camp at St. Paul Lutheran
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Tipton at Missouri Military Academy
Tuesday, Jan. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
La Monte at Green Ridge
Smithton at Sacred Heart
Stover at Tuscumbia
Northwest at Cole Camp
Wellington-Napoleon at Sweet Springs
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
La Monte at Green Ridge
Smithton at Sacred Heart
Lincoln at Windsor
Tipton at Otterville
Stover at Tuscumbia
Northwest at Cole Camp
Wellington-Napoleon at Sweet Springs
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Lebanon
Wednesday, Jan. 15
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Windsor at Adrian
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Moberly Area Community College at State Fair Community College
Pittsburg State at Central Missouri
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
Moberly Area Community College at State Fair Community College
Pittsburg State at Central Missouri
Thursday, Jan. 16
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Harrisonville
Green Ridge at Lincoln
Windsor at Smithton
Cole Camp at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Center (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)
6 p.m.
Poplar Bluff at Rock Bridge (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)
7 p.m.
Stover at Russellville
7:30 p.m.
Ozark at Smith-Cotton (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)
9 p.m.
Foundations College Prep at Webster Groves (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Harrisonville Girls Scramble
Friday, Jan. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Green Ridge at Lincoln
Tipton at Sacred Heart
Smithton at Windsor
Otterville at Northwest
Kingsville at La Monte
Stover at Cole Camp
Sweet Springs at Santa Fe
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Green Ridge at Lincoln
Otterville at Northwest
Kingsville at La Monte
Sweet Springs at Santa Fe
Saturday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Missouri Southern at Central Missouri
5:30 p.m.
Jefferson College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
Missouri Southern at Central Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.