2020 KAYSINGER CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS - GIRLS

GIRLS Ovr Conf Pct GB
Tipton 10-1 3-0 1.000 -
Otterville 10-3 2-0 1.000 .5
Stover 8-3 2-0 1.000 .5
La Monte 7-5 2-1 .667 1
Smithton 5-6 1-0 1.000 1
Cole Camp 4-7 1-1 .500 1.5
Sacred Heart 6-7 1-2 .333 2
Windsor 3-9 1-2 .333 2
Green Ridge 6-5 0-2 .000 2.5
Lincoln 1-9 0-2 .000 2.5
Northwest 1-11 0-3 .000 3

2020 KAYSINGER CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS - BOYS

BOYS Ovr Conf Pct GB
Cole Camp 9-3 2-0 1.000 -
Green Ridge 8-2 2-0 1.000 -
Sacred Heart 7-6 2-1 .667 .5
Windsor 5-6 2-1 .667 .5
Lincoln 3-5 1-0 1.000 .5
Smithton 7-4 1-0 1.000 .5
Tipton 5-5 1-1 .500 1
Northwest 6-6 1-2 .333 1.5
Stover 4-7 0-2 .000 2
Otterville 7-6 0-2 .000 2
La Monte 0-12 0-3 .000 2.5

Monday, Jan. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Windsor at Lincoln

Otterville at Tipton

Cole Camp at St. Paul Lutheran

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Tipton at Missouri Military Academy

Tuesday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

La Monte at Green Ridge

Smithton at Sacred Heart

Stover at Tuscumbia

Northwest at Cole Camp

Wellington-Napoleon at Sweet Springs

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

La Monte at Green Ridge

Smithton at Sacred Heart

Lincoln at Windsor

Tipton at Otterville

Stover at Tuscumbia

Northwest at Cole Camp

Wellington-Napoleon at Sweet Springs

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Lebanon

Wednesday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Windsor at Adrian

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Moberly Area Community College at State Fair Community College

Pittsburg State at Central Missouri

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

Moberly Area Community College at State Fair Community College

Pittsburg State at Central Missouri

Thursday, Jan. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Harrisonville

Green Ridge at Lincoln

Windsor at Smithton

Cole Camp at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Center (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)

6 p.m.

Poplar Bluff at Rock Bridge (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)

7 p.m.

Stover at Russellville

7:30 p.m.

Ozark at Smith-Cotton (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)

9 p.m.

Foundations College Prep at Webster Groves (at S-C/McDonald’s Classic)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Harrisonville Girls Scramble

Friday, Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Green Ridge at Lincoln

Tipton at Sacred Heart

Smithton at Windsor

Otterville at Northwest

Kingsville at La Monte

Stover at Cole Camp

Sweet Springs at Santa Fe

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Green Ridge at Lincoln

Otterville at Northwest

Kingsville at La Monte

Sweet Springs at Santa Fe

Saturday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Central Missouri

5:30 p.m.

Jefferson College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Central Missouri

