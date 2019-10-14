DSC_8687.JPG

Monday, Oct. 14

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Center

Tipton at Eldon

St. Paul Lutheran at Cole Camp

Windsor at Concordia

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Knob Noster

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Sectional Tournament (at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill)

Cole Camp, Sacred Heart, Green Ridge at Sectional Tournament (at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Clinton at Smith-Cotton

La Monte at Sacred Heart

Otterville at Lincoln

Tipton at Windsor

Smithton at Green Ridge

Cole Camp at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Center

La Monte at Sacred Heart

Smithton at Green Ridge

Cole Camp at Stover

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

3 p.m.

State Fair Community College at East Central College

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri

Wednesday, Oct. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

5 p.m.

Kaysinger Conference Cross-Country Meet (at Liberty Memorial Park in Stover)

Thursday, Oct. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Boonville

Sacred Heart at Tipton

Lincoln at Green Ridge

Otterville at Windsor

Northwest at Cole Camp

Smithton at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton

St. Paul Lutheran at Sacred Heart

Knob Noster at Green Ridge

Smithton at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Lincoln Trail College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Rockhurst at State Fair Community College

Friday, Oct. 18

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Clinton at Smith-Cotton

Lincoln at Wellington-Napoleon

Slater at Windsor

Tipton at Santa Fe

Butler at Cole Camp

Hardin-Norborne at Northwest with Sacred Heart

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

University Academy at Sacred Heart

Stover Soccer Classic

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Central Missouri at Washburn

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

7 p.m.

Central Missouri at Fort Hays State

Saturday, Oct. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

All Day

Otterville, Tipton at Eugene Tournament

Green Ridge, Smithton at Versailles Tournament

Cole Camp at Grain Valley Spikefest

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Smithton at Humansville Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton Joseph W. Arbisi Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Stover Soccer Classic

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

Central Missouri at Emporia State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

Central Missouri at Emporia State

