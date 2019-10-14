Monday, Oct. 14
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Center
Tipton at Eldon
St. Paul Lutheran at Cole Camp
Windsor at Concordia
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Knob Noster
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Sectional Tournament (at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill)
Cole Camp, Sacred Heart, Green Ridge at Sectional Tournament (at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Clinton at Smith-Cotton
La Monte at Sacred Heart
Otterville at Lincoln
Tipton at Windsor
Smithton at Green Ridge
Cole Camp at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Center
La Monte at Sacred Heart
Smithton at Green Ridge
Cole Camp at Stover
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
3 p.m.
State Fair Community College at East Central College
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri
Wednesday, Oct. 16
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
5 p.m.
Kaysinger Conference Cross-Country Meet (at Liberty Memorial Park in Stover)
Thursday, Oct. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Boonville
Sacred Heart at Tipton
Lincoln at Green Ridge
Otterville at Windsor
Northwest at Cole Camp
Smithton at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton
St. Paul Lutheran at Sacred Heart
Knob Noster at Green Ridge
Smithton at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Lincoln Trail College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Rockhurst at State Fair Community College
Friday, Oct. 18
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Clinton at Smith-Cotton
Lincoln at Wellington-Napoleon
Slater at Windsor
Tipton at Santa Fe
Butler at Cole Camp
Hardin-Norborne at Northwest with Sacred Heart
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
University Academy at Sacred Heart
Stover Soccer Classic
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Central Missouri at Washburn
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Fort Hays State
Saturday, Oct. 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
All Day
Otterville, Tipton at Eugene Tournament
Green Ridge, Smithton at Versailles Tournament
Cole Camp at Grain Valley Spikefest
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Smithton at Humansville Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton Joseph W. Arbisi Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Stover Soccer Classic
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
Central Missouri at Emporia State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Emporia State
