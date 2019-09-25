Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com
This post was last updated Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
Metropolitan Community College 1, State Fair Community College 0
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
State Fair Community College 1, Metropolitan Community College 0
The persistent, swaggering Roadrunners are flying high.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Helias 2, Smith-Cotton 0
Lady Tigers senior Haley Wiskur recorded eight kills, seven digs and two blocks Tuesday during a 27-25, 25-18 loss at Helias in Jefferson City.
S-C junior Tera Reberry added six kills with five blocks and assists apiece. Senior setter Megan Toops finished with 17 assists and seven digs, while junior Natalie Adermann had a team-high 11 digs.
Smith-Cotton (4-5-1) continues Thursday at Nevada.
Sacred Heart 2, Stover 0
Lady Gremlins sophomore Kiley Beykirch recorded six kills, three aces and nine assists Tuesday during a 25-23, 25-12 victory hosting Stover.
Sacred Heart senior Grace Goodwin had eight digs and freshman Emma Siron landed 10 kills with two aces.
Sacred Heart (7-7-3, 3-0 Kaysinger) hosts Windsor on Thursday.
Green Ridge 2, La Monte 0
Green Ridge defeated La Monte on the road Tuesday 25-17, 25-18.
The Lady Tigers (5-4, 2-1) play Thursday at Northwest in Hughesville.
La Monte (5-4, 1-2) hosts Lincoln on Thursday.
Tipton 2, Otterville 0
Tipton defeated Otterville in straight sets Tuesday at home, 25-17, 25-10.
The Lady Cards (3-2, 2-0) plays again Thursday at Smithton.
Otterville (5-3, 0-2) travels Thursday to Cole Camp.
Cole Camp 2, Lincoln 1
Lady Bluebirds senior Ashley Schear totaled nine kills and 10 digs Tuesday during a 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 victory at Lincoln.
Cole Camp senior Sara Harms and junior Ashley Luebbering recorded eight kills apiece.
Jenna Harms, senior, and junior Destiny Kestner finished with 13 assists each. Cole Camp sophomore Paityn Massingill added 10 digs.
Windsor 2, Northwest 0
Lady Greyhounds senior Elizabeth Hood recorded five kills and two aces during a 25-18, 25-18 victory Tuesday at Northwest in Hughesville.
Windsor (4-4, 1-1) plays Thursday at Sacred Heart.
Warsaw at Smithton
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Sacred Heart 7, Stover 0
Sacred Heart senior Rio Suzuki scored a goal and assisted on two more Tuesday during a 7-0 victory versus Stover.
Gremlins sophomore Ian Viscarra scored twice in the field half, while junior Jaysen Gerke netted the final two goals of the match.
Sacred Heart senior Juan Fernandez and junior Lucas Martin scored the first two goals as the Gremlins scored six times before the break. The Gremlins (7-4-1, 2-0 Kaysinger) move forward Thursday at Lone Jack.
Green Ridge 9, La Monte 2
Green Ridge senior Carson Brown scored once and assisted on two goals Tuesday during a 9-2 victory Tuesday at La Monte.
La Monte sophomore Logan Mahin recorded both goals for the Vikings.
The Tigers (4-4, 2-1) host Odessa on Thursday. La Monte (2-3, 0-2) move forward Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Knob Noster.
Smithton 4, Columbia Independent 3
Cole Camp at Dixon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Smith-Cotton 12, Eldon 5
Lady Tigers senior Karlee Schlup pitched seven innings and finished with two hits Tuesday during a 12-5 victory hosting Eldon.
S-C seniors Taylor Ditzfeld and junior Courtney Tanner each had multi-hit games. Lady Tigers freshmen Breely Wilson and Hannah Hamsher also added to the eight-hit total.
Smith-Cotton (5-8) hosts Capital City on Thursday.
Monday, Sept. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Lady Tigers sophomore Kiser Pannier fired a personal best 18-hole total of 7-over-par 77 to place ninth individually Monday at the Smith-Cotto…
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Cole Camp 2, Versailles 1
Lady Bluebirds senior Ashley Schear totaled nine kills and eight digs Monday during a 24-26, 25-20, 25-15 victory hosting Versailles.
Cole Camp junior Ashley Luebbering matched Schear with nine kills and senior Sara Harms added eight kills. Lady Bluebirds junior Destiny Kestner led the team with 18 assists, while senior Jenna Harms had 11 assists, six kills and four digs.
Green Ridge 2, Osceola 0
Green Ridge seniors Jasmine Cowart and Riley Hagedorn landed five and four kills, respectively during a 25-21, 25-17 loss at Osceola.
Lady Tigers junior Kailyn Hoos totaled 16 digs, while senior Emily Dove and junior Kelsey Buxton recorded four assists each.
Calvary Lutheran 2, Otterville 0
Otterville lost in straight sets at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 25-12, 25-5.
Stover 2, Bunceton 0
Windsor 2, Lakeland 0
Lady Greyhounds senior landed five kills and a block Monday during a 25-19, 25-21 victory hosting Lakeland.
Windsor sophomore Aubri Evans served for 10 points with five aces.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Iberia 3, Cole Camp 2
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Warrensburg 6, Smith-Cotton 3
Smith-Cotton junior Caroline Matz added a singles and doubles victory to her campaign Monday during a 6-3 team loss hosting Warrensburg.
Matz won the No. 1 singles match 8-2 and captured the No. 1 doubles match with junior Macy Mathew in an 8-5 result.
Lady Tigers senior Margarita Royaka defeated her opponent in the No. 4 singles match 8-5.
Smith-Cotton (4-4) travels to Marshall on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Battle 10, Smith-Cotton 0
--
Wednesday, Sept. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Belton
Thursday, Sept. 26
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Nevada
Windsor at Sacred Heart
Green Ridge at Northwest
Otterville at Cole Camp
Tipton at Smithton
Lincoln at La Monte
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lone Jack
Green Ridge at Odessa
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Capital City at Smith-Cotton
Friday, Sept. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Smithville
Strafford at Windsor
Sherwood at Cole Camp
Tipton at Slater
Orrick at Northwest with Sacred Heart
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Capital City Classic
Smithton at Belle
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton Tennis Invitational
COLLEGE WOMENS VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Central Missouri at Missouri Southern
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
7 p.m.
Missouri Western at Central Missouri
Saturday, Sept. 28
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational
Smithton, Northwest at Knob Noster Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall
Stover, Smithton, Tipton, Otterville at Hermitage
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Capital City Classic
11 a.m.
Pleasant Hill at Sacred Heart
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Columbia Invitational
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Washburn at Central Missouri
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Crowder College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE WOMENS VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
Central Missouri at Pittsburg State
Sunday, Sept. 29
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri
2 p.m.
State Fair Community College at St. Charles Community College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.