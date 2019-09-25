Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com

This post was last updated Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

Metropolitan Community College 1, State Fair Community College 0

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

State Fair Community College 1, Metropolitan Community College 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Helias 2, Smith-Cotton 0

Lady Tigers senior Haley Wiskur recorded eight kills, seven digs and two blocks Tuesday during a 27-25, 25-18 loss at Helias in Jefferson City.

S-C junior Tera Reberry added six kills with five blocks and assists apiece. Senior setter Megan Toops finished with 17 assists and seven digs, while junior Natalie Adermann had a team-high 11 digs.

Smith-Cotton (4-5-1) continues Thursday at Nevada.

Sacred Heart 2, Stover 0

Lady Gremlins sophomore Kiley Beykirch recorded six kills, three aces and nine assists Tuesday during a 25-23, 25-12 victory hosting Stover.

Sacred Heart senior Grace Goodwin had eight digs and freshman Emma Siron landed 10 kills with two aces.

Sacred Heart (7-7-3, 3-0 Kaysinger) hosts Windsor on Thursday.

Green Ridge 2, La Monte 0

Green Ridge defeated La Monte on the road Tuesday 25-17, 25-18.

The Lady Tigers (5-4, 2-1) play Thursday at Northwest in Hughesville.

La Monte (5-4, 1-2) hosts Lincoln on Thursday.

Tipton 2, Otterville 0

Tipton defeated Otterville in straight sets Tuesday at home, 25-17, 25-10.

The Lady Cards (3-2, 2-0) plays again Thursday at Smithton.

Otterville (5-3, 0-2) travels Thursday to Cole Camp.

Cole Camp 2, Lincoln 1

Lady Bluebirds senior Ashley Schear totaled nine kills and 10 digs Tuesday during a 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 victory at Lincoln.

Cole Camp senior Sara Harms and junior Ashley Luebbering recorded eight kills apiece.

Jenna Harms, senior, and junior Destiny Kestner finished with 13 assists each. Cole Camp sophomore Paityn Massingill added 10 digs.

Windsor 2, Northwest 0

Lady Greyhounds senior Elizabeth Hood recorded five kills and two aces during a 25-18, 25-18 victory Tuesday at Northwest in Hughesville.

Windsor (4-4, 1-1) plays Thursday at Sacred Heart.

Warsaw at Smithton

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Sacred Heart 7, Stover 0

Sacred Heart senior Rio Suzuki scored a goal and assisted on two more Tuesday during a 7-0 victory versus Stover.

Gremlins sophomore Ian Viscarra scored twice in the field half, while junior Jaysen Gerke netted the final two goals of the match.

Sacred Heart senior Juan Fernandez and junior Lucas Martin scored the first two goals as the Gremlins scored six times before the break. The Gremlins (7-4-1, 2-0 Kaysinger) move forward Thursday at Lone Jack.

Green Ridge 9, La Monte 2

Green Ridge senior Carson Brown scored once and assisted on two goals Tuesday during a 9-2 victory Tuesday at La Monte.

La Monte sophomore Logan Mahin recorded both goals for the Vikings.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-1) host Odessa on Thursday. La Monte (2-3, 0-2) move forward Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Knob Noster.

Smithton 4, Columbia Independent 3

Cole Camp at Dixon

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Smith-Cotton 12, Eldon 5

Lady Tigers senior Karlee Schlup pitched seven innings and finished with two hits Tuesday during a 12-5 victory hosting Eldon.

S-C seniors Taylor Ditzfeld and junior Courtney Tanner each had multi-hit games. Lady Tigers freshmen Breely Wilson and Hannah Hamsher also added to the eight-hit total.

Smith-Cotton (5-8) hosts Capital City on Thursday.

Monday, Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Smith-Cotton Classic

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cole Camp 2, Versailles 1

Lady Bluebirds senior Ashley Schear totaled nine kills and eight digs Monday during a 24-26, 25-20, 25-15 victory hosting Versailles.

Cole Camp junior Ashley Luebbering matched Schear with nine kills and senior Sara Harms added eight kills. Lady Bluebirds junior Destiny Kestner led the team with 18 assists, while senior Jenna Harms had 11 assists, six kills and four digs.

Green Ridge 2, Osceola 0

Green Ridge seniors Jasmine Cowart and Riley Hagedorn landed five and four kills, respectively during a 25-21, 25-17 loss at Osceola.

Lady Tigers junior Kailyn Hoos totaled 16 digs, while senior Emily Dove and junior Kelsey Buxton recorded four assists each.

Calvary Lutheran 2, Otterville 0

Otterville lost in straight sets at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 25-12, 25-5.

Stover 2, Bunceton 0

Windsor 2, Lakeland 0

Lady Greyhounds senior landed five kills and a block Monday during a 25-19, 25-21 victory hosting Lakeland.

Windsor sophomore Aubri Evans served for 10 points with five aces.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Iberia 3, Cole Camp 2

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Warrensburg 6, Smith-Cotton 3

Smith-Cotton junior Caroline Matz added a singles and doubles victory to her campaign Monday during a 6-3 team loss hosting Warrensburg.

Matz won the No. 1 singles match 8-2 and captured the No. 1 doubles match with junior Macy Mathew in an 8-5 result.

Lady Tigers senior Margarita Royaka defeated her opponent in the No. 4 singles match 8-5.

Smith-Cotton (4-4) travels to Marshall on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Battle 10, Smith-Cotton 0

Wednesday, Sept. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Belton

Thursday, Sept. 26

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Nevada

Windsor at Sacred Heart

Green Ridge at Northwest

Otterville at Cole Camp

Tipton at Smithton

Lincoln at La Monte

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lone Jack

Green Ridge at Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Capital City at Smith-Cotton

Friday, Sept. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Smithville

Strafford at Windsor

Sherwood at Cole Camp

Tipton at Slater

Orrick at Northwest with Sacred Heart

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Capital City Classic

Smithton at Belle

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton Tennis Invitational

COLLEGE WOMENS VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Central Missouri at Missouri Southern

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

7 p.m.

Missouri Western at Central Missouri

Saturday, Sept. 28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational

Smithton, Northwest at Knob Noster Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall

Stover, Smithton, Tipton, Otterville at Hermitage

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Capital City Classic

11 a.m.

Pleasant Hill at Sacred Heart

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Columbia Invitational

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

Washburn at Central Missouri

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Crowder College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE WOMENS VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

Central Missouri at Pittsburg State

Sunday, Sept. 29

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri

2 p.m.

State Fair Community College at St. Charles Community College