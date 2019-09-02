1B_SC-OakGroveSOC3.JPG

Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com

Monday, Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Sacred Heart Quad (at Sedalia Country Club)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Osage at Smith-Cotton

Tuesday, Sept. 3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Father Tolton

Cole Camp at Holden

Sweet Springs at Green ridge

Appleton City at Lincoln

Northwest at Chilhowee

Bunceton at Otterville

Smithton at Crest Ridge

Dixon at Stover

Eugene at Tipton

Windsor at Kingsville

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Soccer Tournament

6 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge

Knob Noster at Cole Camp

Rock Bridge (FR) at Smithton

Stover at St. Paul Lutheran

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Bolivar

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

Knob Noster at Smith-Cotton

Wednesday, Sept. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Lincoln at Skyline

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

5 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

7 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Thursday, Sept. 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Odessa at Smith-Cotton

6 p.m.

Green Ridge at Knob Noster

Russellville at La Monte

Northwest at Santa Fe

Columbia Independent at Otterville

Concordia at Smithton

Tipton at Versailles

Windsor at Appleton City

Crest Ridge at Sacred Heart

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4 p.m.

Republic at Smith-Cotton

6 p.m.

Richland at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall (at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Center at Smith-Cotton

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Clinton

Friday, Sept. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Lincoln at Concordia

Northwest at North Chelby

Battle at Smith-Cotton

Tipton at North Callaway

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Eugene at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

All Day

Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament

6 p.m.

Christian Fellowship Sr. at Smithton

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

All Day

Smith-Cotton at Battle Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

Windsor at Cole Camp

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

All Day

Smith-Cotton at Battle Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Richard Clark Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

All Day

Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

2 p.m.

St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College

