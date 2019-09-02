Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com
Monday, Sept. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Sacred Heart Quad (at Sedalia Country Club)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Osage at Smith-Cotton
Tuesday, Sept. 3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Father Tolton
Cole Camp at Holden
Sweet Springs at Green ridge
Appleton City at Lincoln
Northwest at Chilhowee
Bunceton at Otterville
Smithton at Crest Ridge
Dixon at Stover
Eugene at Tipton
Windsor at Kingsville
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Soccer Tournament
6 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
Knob Noster at Cole Camp
Rock Bridge (FR) at Smithton
Stover at St. Paul Lutheran
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Bolivar
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4:30 p.m.
Knob Noster at Smith-Cotton
Wednesday, Sept. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Lincoln at Skyline
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
5 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
7 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Thursday, Sept. 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Odessa at Smith-Cotton
6 p.m.
Green Ridge at Knob Noster
Russellville at La Monte
Northwest at Santa Fe
Columbia Independent at Otterville
Concordia at Smithton
Tipton at Versailles
Windsor at Appleton City
Crest Ridge at Sacred Heart
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4 p.m.
Republic at Smith-Cotton
6 p.m.
Richland at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall (at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Center at Smith-Cotton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Clinton
Friday, Sept. 6
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Lincoln at Concordia
Northwest at North Chelby
Battle at Smith-Cotton
Tipton at North Callaway
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Eugene at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
All Day
Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament
6 p.m.
Christian Fellowship Sr. at Smithton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
All Day
Smith-Cotton at Battle Tournament
Saturday, Sept. 7
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
Windsor at Cole Camp
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
All Day
Smith-Cotton at Battle Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Richard Clark Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
All Day
Sacred Heart, La Monte at Barstow Tournament
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
2 p.m.
St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College
