Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college athletic programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com

This post was last updated Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Monday, Sept. 9

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Sacred Heart 2, Sweet Springs 1

The Lady Gremlins overcame a slow start to the first set Monday to defeat Sweet Springs on the road, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20.

Lady Gremlins freshman Emma Sirom finished with 15 kills, senior Grace Goodwin had seven kills and eight digs and sophomore Kiley Beykirch added six kills.

Sacred Heart (2-1) hosts Bunceton 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jefferson City 2, Smith-Cotton 0

Smith-Cotton dropped a home match Monday with Jefferson City 25-14, 25-15.

Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry recorded three kills, four blocks and five digs.

Megan Toops, senior, finished with six assists and two digs.

The Lady Tigers (0-2) move forward Saturday with the Husker Spikefest at Lafayette County in Higginsville.

Green Ridge 2, Concordia 0; Santa Fe 2, Green Ridge 0

Green Ridge split two matches in straight sets Monday with Concordia and Santa Fe.

Lady Tigers senior Riley Hagedorn landed 11 kills and senior Emily Dove recorded 11 assists in a 25-22, 25-23 result against Concordia. Green Ridge junior Maribeth Hammers led the team with eight digs.

The Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Santa Fe 25-21, 25-20.

Hagedorn and junior Kailyn Hoos paced Green Ridge (3-1) with four kills apiece. They continue Thursday hosting Crest Ridge.

Windsor 2, Skyline 0

Windsor endured a home loss to Skyline on Monday, 25-16, 25-5.

The Lady Greyhounds (1-2) travel to Archie 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crest Ridge 2, Northwest 0

Conway at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Smith-Cotton runner-up at home tri-match

Smith-Cotton finished a stroke shy of Helias during a tri-match Monday at Sedalia Country Club.

Lady Tigers senior Gracie Hofheins paced the Lady Tigers, earning medalist honors with a 37. Kiser Pannier, sophomore, carded a 45, senior Morgan Mateja followed with a 48 and senior Gentry Fowler fired a 52.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Gracie,” said S-C golf coach Chris Guffey. “She set the tone and really led the way. She was energetic and determined from her first hole.”

Rylee Ditzfeld, freshman, rounded out the varsity lineup with a 55.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Warrensburg 13, Smith-Cotton 5

Smith-Cotton lost its home-opening game Monday against Warrensburg 13-5.

Warrensburg scored four runs in the first inning and extended its lead in the fifth inning with a grand slam.

S-C senior Calyssa Plymell doubled and drove in two runs. Hannah Hamsher, freshman, added a single while senior Karlee Schlup walked three times.

Smith-Cotton (2-6) continues Wednesday at Boonville.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Fatima 8, Stover 0

Smithton 3, Knob Noster 2

Green Ridge at Lone Jack (at Oak Grove Panther Cup)

--

Tuesday, Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Bunceton at Sacred Heart

Smithton at Calvary Lutheran

Warsaw at Lincoln

Columbia Independent at La Monte

Cole Camp at Osage

Stover at Russellville

Skyline at Tipton

Windsor at Archie

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Columbia Independent at La Monte

Cole Camp at Osage

Rock Bridge at Stover

6:30 p.m.

Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Boonville

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

4 p.m.

Hickman, Battle, Rock Bridge, Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton

Wednesday, Sept. 11

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Sweet Springs at Otterville

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

Northeast at Smithton (at Smithton Soccer Tournament)

Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup

6:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Paul Lutheran (at Clinton Tournament)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Helias Crusader Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Boonville

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

Waynesville at Smith-Cotton

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Tipton, Stover at Vienna Invitational

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

2 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Metropolitan Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

State Fair Community College at Metropolitan Community College

Thursday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Sweet Springs

Crest Ridge at Green Ridge

Calvary Lutheran at La Monte

Archie at Lincoln

Otterville at Chilhowee

Knob Noster at Smithton

Adrian at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Marshall at Smith-Cotton

6:30 p.m.

Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup

6:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Clinton (at Clinton Tournament)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Central Missouri at Northeastern State

Friday, Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Warsaw at Cole Camp

Adrian at Lincoln

Northwest at Chilhowee

Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg

Tipton at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

All Day

Green Ridge at Dig For Life Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Green Ridge at Christian Fellowship

La Monte at Belle

Dixon at Stover

6:30 p.m.

Iberia at Stover (at Smithton Soccer Tournament)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Central Missouri at Colorado Premier Challenge (in Denver, Colo.)

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Central Missouri at Minnesota State - Mankato

Saturday, Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

9 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Raytown (at Clinton Tournament)

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Tipton, Stover at Linn Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

All Day

Smith-Cotton, Northwest at Husker Spikefest (at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville)

Sacred Heart at Hillcrest Tournament

Green Ridge at Dig For Life Tournament

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

2 p.m.

St. Charles Community College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

4 p.m.

St. Charles Community College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TBD

Central Missouri at Colorado Premier Challenge (in Denver, Colo.)

Sunday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

11 a.m.

Central Missouri at Bemidji State (in Mankato, Minn.)