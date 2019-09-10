Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college athletic programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com
This post was last updated Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Monday, Sept. 9
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sacred Heart 2, Sweet Springs 1
The Lady Gremlins overcame a slow start to the first set Monday to defeat Sweet Springs on the road, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Lady Gremlins freshman Emma Sirom finished with 15 kills, senior Grace Goodwin had seven kills and eight digs and sophomore Kiley Beykirch added six kills.
Sacred Heart (2-1) hosts Bunceton 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jefferson City 2, Smith-Cotton 0
Smith-Cotton dropped a home match Monday with Jefferson City 25-14, 25-15.
Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry recorded three kills, four blocks and five digs.
Megan Toops, senior, finished with six assists and two digs.
The Lady Tigers (0-2) move forward Saturday with the Husker Spikefest at Lafayette County in Higginsville.
Green Ridge 2, Concordia 0; Santa Fe 2, Green Ridge 0
Green Ridge split two matches in straight sets Monday with Concordia and Santa Fe.
Lady Tigers senior Riley Hagedorn landed 11 kills and senior Emily Dove recorded 11 assists in a 25-22, 25-23 result against Concordia. Green Ridge junior Maribeth Hammers led the team with eight digs.
The Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Santa Fe 25-21, 25-20.
Hagedorn and junior Kailyn Hoos paced Green Ridge (3-1) with four kills apiece. They continue Thursday hosting Crest Ridge.
Windsor 2, Skyline 0
Windsor endured a home loss to Skyline on Monday, 25-16, 25-5.
The Lady Greyhounds (1-2) travel to Archie 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crest Ridge 2, Northwest 0
Conway at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Smith-Cotton runner-up at home tri-match
Smith-Cotton finished a stroke shy of Helias during a tri-match Monday at Sedalia Country Club.
Lady Tigers senior Gracie Hofheins paced the Lady Tigers, earning medalist honors with a 37. Kiser Pannier, sophomore, carded a 45, senior Morgan Mateja followed with a 48 and senior Gentry Fowler fired a 52.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Gracie,” said S-C golf coach Chris Guffey. “She set the tone and really led the way. She was energetic and determined from her first hole.”
Rylee Ditzfeld, freshman, rounded out the varsity lineup with a 55.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Warrensburg 13, Smith-Cotton 5
Smith-Cotton lost its home-opening game Monday against Warrensburg 13-5.
Warrensburg scored four runs in the first inning and extended its lead in the fifth inning with a grand slam.
S-C senior Calyssa Plymell doubled and drove in two runs. Hannah Hamsher, freshman, added a single while senior Karlee Schlup walked three times.
Smith-Cotton (2-6) continues Wednesday at Boonville.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Fatima 8, Stover 0
Smithton 3, Knob Noster 2
Green Ridge at Lone Jack (at Oak Grove Panther Cup)
Tuesday, Sept. 10
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Bunceton at Sacred Heart
Smithton at Calvary Lutheran
Warsaw at Lincoln
Columbia Independent at La Monte
Cole Camp at Osage
Stover at Russellville
Skyline at Tipton
Windsor at Archie
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Columbia Independent at La Monte
Cole Camp at Osage
Rock Bridge at Stover
6:30 p.m.
Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Boonville
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
4 p.m.
Hickman, Battle, Rock Bridge, Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
Wednesday, Sept. 11
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Sweet Springs at Otterville
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
Northeast at Smithton (at Smithton Soccer Tournament)
Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup
6:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Paul Lutheran (at Clinton Tournament)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Helias Crusader Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Boonville
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4:30 p.m.
Waynesville at Smith-Cotton
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Tipton, Stover at Vienna Invitational
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
2 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Metropolitan Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Metropolitan Community College
Thursday, Sept. 12
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Sweet Springs
Crest Ridge at Green Ridge
Calvary Lutheran at La Monte
Archie at Lincoln
Otterville at Chilhowee
Knob Noster at Smithton
Adrian at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Marshall at Smith-Cotton
6:30 p.m.
Green Ridge at Oak Grove Panther Cup
6:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Clinton (at Clinton Tournament)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Northeastern State
Friday, Sept. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Warsaw at Cole Camp
Adrian at Lincoln
Northwest at Chilhowee
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
Tipton at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
All Day
Green Ridge at Dig For Life Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Green Ridge at Christian Fellowship
La Monte at Belle
Dixon at Stover
6:30 p.m.
Iberia at Stover (at Smithton Soccer Tournament)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Central Missouri at Colorado Premier Challenge (in Denver, Colo.)
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Central Missouri at Minnesota State - Mankato
Saturday, Sept. 14
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
9 a.m.
Sacred Heart at Raytown (at Clinton Tournament)
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Tipton, Stover at Linn Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
All Day
Smith-Cotton, Northwest at Husker Spikefest (at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville)
Sacred Heart at Hillcrest Tournament
Green Ridge at Dig For Life Tournament
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
2 p.m.
St. Charles Community College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
4 p.m.
St. Charles Community College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TBD
Central Missouri at Colorado Premier Challenge (in Denver, Colo.)
Sunday, Sept. 15
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
11 a.m.
Central Missouri at Bemidji State (in Mankato, Minn.)
