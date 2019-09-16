Monday, Sept. 16
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Hickman
California at Cole Camp
Otterville at Bunceton
Lincoln at Ballard
Sweet Springs at Northwest
Kingsville, Crest Ridge at La Monte
Stover at Skyline
Chilhowee at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Stover at Knob Noster
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Notre Dame de Sion Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4:30 p.m.
Bolivar at Smith-Cotton
Tuesday, Sept. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
Sacred Heart at Lincoln
Otterville at Northwest
Tipton at Cole Camp
Stover at Green Ridge
Smithton at La Monte
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
Stover at Green Ridge
Smithton at La Monte
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
4:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Lee’s Summit
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall Tournament
Wednesday, Sept. 18
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Smithton at Sweet Springs
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge at Cole Camp
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Richmond Invitational
Thursday, Sept. 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
Cole Camp at Smithton
Lincoln at Northwest
La Monte at Otterville
Green Ridge at Sacred Heart
Stover at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Green Ridge at Sacred Heart
Cole Camp at Smithton
Fair Grove at Stover
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Clinton
Friday, Sept. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Lincoln at Windsor
Knob Noster at Tipton
Cole Camp at El Dorado Springs
Northwest with Sacred Heart at Appleton City
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
6 p.m.
Green Ridge at Crocker
St. Paul Lutheran at La Monte
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg Doubles Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at North Kansas City Invitational
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Central Missouri at Missouri Western
Saturday, Sept. 21
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Sacred Heart at Camdenton Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
11 a.m.
Sacred Heart at Greenwood
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Smith-Cotton Invitational (at Clover Dell Park)
9 a.m.
Tipton at Fulton Invitational
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
1 p.m.
Southwestern Illinois College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Southwestern Illinois College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Missouri Western
Sunday, Sept. 22
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
1 p.m.
Missouri Southern at Central Missouri
