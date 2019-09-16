DSC_4922.JPG

Monday, Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Hickman

California at Cole Camp

Otterville at Bunceton

Lincoln at Ballard

Sweet Springs at Northwest

Kingsville, Crest Ridge at La Monte

Stover at Skyline

Chilhowee at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Stover at Knob Noster

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Notre Dame de Sion Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

Bolivar at Smith-Cotton

Tuesday, Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton

Sacred Heart at Lincoln

Otterville at Northwest

Tipton at Cole Camp

Stover at Green Ridge

Smithton at La Monte

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton

Stover at Green Ridge

Smithton at La Monte

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

4:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Lee’s Summit

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall Tournament

Wednesday, Sept. 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Smithton at Sweet Springs

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Hickman at Smith-Cotton

Rock Bridge at Cole Camp

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Richmond Invitational

Thursday, Sept. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge

Cole Camp at Smithton

Lincoln at Northwest

La Monte at Otterville

Green Ridge at Sacred Heart

Stover at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Green Ridge at Sacred Heart

Cole Camp at Smithton

Fair Grove at Stover

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Clinton

Friday, Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Lincoln at Windsor

Knob Noster at Tipton

Cole Camp at El Dorado Springs

Northwest with Sacred Heart at Appleton City

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

6 p.m.

Green Ridge at Crocker

St. Paul Lutheran at La Monte

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg Doubles Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at North Kansas City Invitational

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Central Missouri at Missouri Western

Saturday, Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Camdenton Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

11 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Greenwood

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Marshall Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Smith-Cotton Invitational (at Clover Dell Park)

9 a.m.

Tipton at Fulton Invitational

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

1 p.m.

Southwestern Illinois College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Southwestern Illinois College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Central Missouri at Missouri Western

Sunday, Sept. 22

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

1 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Central Missouri

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.