Friday, Aug. 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Northwest/Sacred Heart 66, Braymer/Breckenridge 14
Warsaw 42, Cole Camp 21
Tipton 34, University Academy Charter 14
Midway 18, Lincoln 6
Windsor 36, Crest Ridge 20
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Smith-Cotton 2, Osage 0 (at S-C Shootout at Susie Ditzfeld Memorial Field)
S-C junior Sam Cash scored in the 26th minute on an assist from senior Austen Wenner.
Tigers senior Wesley Morrison converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and recorded the shutout in goal.
Willard 5, Sacred Heart 2 (at S-C Shootout at Susie Ditzfeld Memorial Field)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Smith-Cotton junior Kiser Pannier carded a 79 to finish as individual runner-up and the Lady Tigers totaled 441 as a team at the Warrensburg Invitational.
S-C junior Ramey Kempton fired a 109. Lady Tigers freshman Marianna Treuner and junior Peyton Kuhlman recorded personal bests with a 126 and 127, respectively.
S-C freshman Adelaide Vannatta (127) and freshman Annie Mills (132) rounded out the Lady Tigers’ competition in Warrensburg.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Marshall 8, Smith-Cotton 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
California 13, Smith-Cotton 0
