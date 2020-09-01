Monday, Aug. 31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson City 3, Smith-Cotton 0
The Lady Tigers lost their season-opener and CMAC debut 25-9, 25-13, 25-20 on Monday at Jefferson City.
S-C senior Emma Slaughter landed eight kills and junior Paige Abney added two kills and six digs. Lady Tigers sophomore Sydney Toops collected 12 assists and freshman Izzy Lyles finished with four kills and five digs.
Smith-Cotton (0-1) moves forward Tuesday at Osage.
Stover 3, Knob Noster 1
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Knob Noster at home 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.
Stover (1-0) plays Tuesday at Dixon.
Centralia 3, Otterville 2
Otterville dropped its season opener at Centralia 26-24, 25-27, 25-22, 22-25, 9-15.
The Lady Eagles (0-1) travels Tuesday to Bunceton.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Capital City 7, Smith-Cotton 2
Smith-Cotton senior Caroline Matz and sophomore Anita Husyeva captured singles matches as the Lady Tigers fell to 0-2 on the season Monday at Capital City.
S-C continues its road trip Tuesday at Knob Noster.
