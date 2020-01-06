Monday, Jan. 6
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Otterville at Sacred Heart
Windsor at Cole Camp
5:30 p.m.
Tipton at Concordia (at Lafayette County Tournament)
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Lincoln at Sacred Heart
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Warsaw, Marshall at Smith-Cotton
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Central Missouri at Newman
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
Central Missouri at Newman
Tuesday, Jan. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Green Ridge at Stover
Northwest at La Monte
Butler at Warsaw
5:30 p.m.
Tipton at St. Paul Lutheran (at Lafayette County Tournament)
6 p.m.
Jefferson City at Smith-Cotton
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley JV at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Graceland University JV at State Fair Community College
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Waynesville
Sacred Heart at Otterville
Green Ridge at Stover
Northwest at La Monte
Butler at Warsaw
Wednesday, Jan. 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Jamestown at Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Jamestown at Northwest
Thursday, Jan. 9
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Lincoln at Weaubleau
La Monte at Jamestown
Cole Camp at Otterville
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Green Ridge at Warsaw
Lincoln at Weaubleau
La Monte at Jamestown
Archie at Windsor
Friday, Jan. 10
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Smith-Cotton
Stover at Sacred Heart
Smithton at La Monte
Otterville at Cole Camp
Northwest at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Stover at Sacred Heart
Smithton at La Monte
Northwest at Windsor
Saturday, Jan. 11
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9:30 a.m.
Smith-Cotton Rookie Roundup
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Central Missouri at Lincoln
5:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Community College at State Fair Community College
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
Central Missouri at Lincoln
7:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Community College at State Fair Community College
