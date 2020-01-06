DSC_1479.JPG

Monday, Jan. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Otterville at Sacred Heart

Windsor at Cole Camp

5:30 p.m.

Tipton at Concordia (at Lafayette County Tournament)

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Lincoln at Sacred Heart

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Warsaw, Marshall at Smith-Cotton

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Central Missouri at Newman

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

Central Missouri at Newman

Tuesday, Jan. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Green Ridge at Stover

Northwest at La Monte

Butler at Warsaw

5:30 p.m.

Tipton at St. Paul Lutheran (at Lafayette County Tournament)

6 p.m.

Jefferson City at Smith-Cotton

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley JV at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Graceland University JV at State Fair Community College

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Waynesville

Sacred Heart at Otterville

Green Ridge at Stover

Northwest at La Monte

Butler at Warsaw

Wednesday, Jan. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Jamestown at Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Jamestown at Northwest

Thursday, Jan. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Lincoln at Weaubleau

La Monte at Jamestown

Cole Camp at Otterville

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Green Ridge at Warsaw

Lincoln at Weaubleau

La Monte at Jamestown

Archie at Windsor

Friday, Jan. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Smith-Cotton

Stover at Sacred Heart

Smithton at La Monte

Otterville at Cole Camp

Northwest at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Stover at Sacred Heart

Smithton at La Monte

Northwest at Windsor

Saturday, Jan. 11

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9:30 a.m.

Smith-Cotton Rookie Roundup

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

Central Missouri at Lincoln

5:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Community College at State Fair Community College

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

Central Missouri at Lincoln

7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Community College at State Fair Community College

