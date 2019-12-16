Several area school districts will be closed Monday due to current road conditions and another snowstorm predicted for Monday.
To have your business, church or school closing added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
• Smithton R-6 will not be in session Tuesday. All activities are canceled. The first day for school board candidate filing will be Wednesday.
• Sedalia School District 200 will be closed Tuesday. There will be no CTC at State Fair Community College. When Sedalia 200 cancels classes, Boys & Girls Clubs also is closed.
• Green Ridge R-8 will be closed Tuesday.
• La Monte R-IV will be closed Tuesday. The game vs. Concordia has been canceled.
• Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) will be closed Tuesday.
• Pettis County R-V (Northwest) will be closed Tuesday.
• Knob Noster schools will be closed Tuesday.
• St. Paul's Lutheran School in Sedalia will be closed Tuesday.
