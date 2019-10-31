Sedalia and neighboring communities will once again pay their respects to the men and women who have valiantly given their service to the United States and the world by hosting a number of events in the upcoming weeks.
Readers should note some of the services are requesting reservations so organizers can properly plan for their respective events.
Smith-Cotton High School
The Smith-Cotton High School Army JROTC will host a Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at the school, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd., to honor all veterans and thank them for their service. Breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. with the ceremony from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. During the ceremony, each service will be recognized by the playing of their service hymn. While the service hymn is played, all veterans who served in that service are asked to stand and be recognized.
LTC Keith Baranow will be the guest speaker at the event. Baranow initially entered the service in 1991 as an infantryman in the Pennsylvania National Guard, according to his biography. He later transferred to the Army and served in a multitude of troop leading positions until he received his commission from Officer Candidate School in 2001.
Baranow has served throughout the United States. He also deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Kabul, Afghanistan, to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom. Baranow has also served as High Value Detainee Detention Facility Officer-in-Charge, Joint Task Force-Guantanamo at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
All veterans and their guest are invited to attend. Attendees should RSVP to the S-C JROTC office at 660-851-5317.
Pettis County Courthouse
There will be a traditional Veterans Day service hosted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 on the west side of the Pettis County Courthouse. The 40 & 8 veterans organization is the host this year. The guest speaker will be state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia.
Downtown Sedalia
Smith-Cotton High School Army JROTC and 40 & 8 are co-sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in downtown Sedalia. All patriotic groups, school marching bands or any other organization that wishes to be part of the parade are invited to participate.
There will be a bus from Ditzfeld and Weaver Charter Service available for veterans to ride that are unable to walk in the parade. The bus will be located at CVS Pharmacy. For more information, call 660-851-5317 or email woods@sedalia200.org.
Northwest High School
Veterans are invited to a breakfast sponsored by Northwest (Pettis County R-V) FFA from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the high school, 16215 state Route H in Hughesville.
Missouri Veterans Home
American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League are teaming up to host a Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Rd. in Warrensburg. The public is invited.
Jeremy P. Ämick, of Jefferson City, will be the keynote speaker. For several years, Ämick has volunteered as public affairs officer and military historian with the Silver Star Families of America, a Missouri-based organization recognizing the service and sacrifice of veterans wounded or injured from their service in a combat zone. Refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, call Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services, at 660-429-4661.
Windsor
Henry County R-I (Windsor) School District will host an assembly at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the high school gym, 210 North St. Breakfast will be served for veterans and their guests prior to the assembly.
Otterville
Otterville R-VI School District will have an assembly from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the elementary gym, 101 W. Georgetown St.
Lincoln
Lincoln R-2 School District will honor veterans will a program from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the gym, 101 Lamine St.
Smithton
Smithton R-VI School District will host an assembly at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the high school gym, 505 Myrtle Ave. A reception is planned for veterans following the ceremony.
Cole Camp
Cole Camp’s National Honor Society will host a breakfast for veterans from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the Legion Building, 201 N. Maple St. in Cole Camp.
Cole Camp Schools will host a program from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Events will be in the cafeteria and gymnasium.
Friends of the Cole Camp Library will serve breakfast to all local veterans beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in appreciation for their service. Friends and family are welcome.
Stover
Morgan County R-I (Stover) School District will host an assembly from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the school’s gym, 701 N. Oak St.
Tipton
Tipton R-VI School District will host a program from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the high school gymnasium, 305 U.S. Route 50.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart School will host an all-school assembly from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the school gymnasium, 416 W. Third St.
La Monte
La Monte R-IV School District will serve a home-cooked breakfast for veterans beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 with an all-school assembly to follow at 8:30 a.m. in the high school gym, 301 S. Washington.
Green Ridge
Green Ridge R-8 School District will host a service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the gymnasium, 401 W. Pettis St.
