The Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Allison Fox, a graduate of Green Ridge High School. Shelter Agent Troy Curtis sponsors and partially funded this scholarship.
Beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation, Fox can direct the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipient. The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipient selects.
