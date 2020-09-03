Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the Missouri Press Association Youth Show Pig Circuit. Points for the circuit could be earned from six of eight shows hosted across Missouri in June and July. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Area winners include:
Hunter Naros, of California, third Hereford Gilt, second OPB Gilt.
Emily Niemeier, of California, High Point Hampshire Barrow, second Yorkshire Gilt.
Peyton Niemeier, of California, ninth Overall Gilt, third Chester White Gilt.
Chase Schlup, of California, second Hereford Barrow.
Cole Murphy, of Houstonia, 10th Crossbred Gilt.
Chezney Early, of Leeton, fifth Hampshire Gilt.
Molly Malter, of Marshall, fifth Spotted Barrow.
Carson Price, of Slater, ninth Overall Barrow, High Point Berkshire Barrow.
Charlot Thornton, of Slater, fourth Hampshire Gilt.
Keelee Price, of Slater, fifth Berkshire Gilt, fifth Poland China Barrow.
Kiersten Luttrell, of Smithton, fourth Yorkshire Barrow.
Elliot Cooley, of Windsor, third Overall Barrow, second Berkshire Barrow, sixth Crossbred Barrow, third Duroc Gilt, third Yorkshire Gilt, second in Intermediate Showmanship.
Elyse Cooley, of Windsor, third Berkshire Barrow, second Berkshire Gilt.
For complete results, visit /www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit.
This year, 170 members participated in the program. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.
The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide.
