There will be a reunion of the Army National Guard at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Missouri National Guard Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. This reunion is for the 128th Artillery group and the 135th Headquarters group who met at the old Armory at Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue in the 1950s and ‘60s. Bring photos, memories, a snack. Spouse/guest are welcome. For more information, call 660-886-0252 or 660-596-4333.
