There will be a reunion of the Army National Guard at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Missouri National Guard Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. This reunion is for the 128th Artillery group and the 135th Headquarters group who met at the old Armory at Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue in the 1950s and ‘60s. Bring photos, memories, a snack. Spouse/guest are welcome. For more information, call 660-886-0252 or 660-596-4333.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.