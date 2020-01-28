Arrow Rock State Historic Site will host the free program “Missouri’s Wool Industry – The Process from Sheep to Mill to Hooked Rug” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The wool industry in Missouri is an underreported part of Missouri’s agricultural history. Writer and historian Mary Barile will highlight the history of the industry and the process involved in creating finished wool products.
Barile is the author of 14 books covering the topics of antiques, history and paranormal activity. She is an award-winning playwright with readings and productions performed at the Kennedy Center and just-off Broadway. Barile is dedicated to making the past relevant. She has a Ph.D. in theater history and teaches playwriting, public speaking and theater history at the college level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.