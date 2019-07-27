Rick Manfredi, a descendant of the once prominent Piper family in Arrow Rock, will present the free program “Retribution of Arrow Rock” at Arrow Rock State Historic Site at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Manfredi grew up hearing tales of his ancestors’ involvement in the Civil War. After retiring as a Lt. Col. from the Missouri National Guard in 1999 and his regular job in 2009, Manfredi began researching history to find the truth of his family stories.
His book, “The Story: Retribution of Arrow Rock,” published in 2018, is an account of how the Pipers were affected by the socioeconomic and military climate of Missouri during the Civil War. The accounts lead up to the 1864 military tribunal and execution of Marshall Durrett Piper in front of the J. Huston Tavern in Arrow Rock.
Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located north of Interstate 70 and west of Columbia at 39521 Visitor Center Drive in Arrow Rock. For more information, call 660-837-3330.
