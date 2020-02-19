Arrow Rock State Historic Site invites the public to attend a special guest lecture at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Colton Kiso is a native of Saline County who has been blacksmithing since he was 10 years old. During special events, Kiso can be found at the John P. Site’s Gun Shop in Arrow Rock working on the forge. Kiso recently appeared on the History Channel series “Forged in Fire” and made it to the final round of the four-person competition, finishing in second place.
Kiso will give a free presentation at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site visitor center. He will talk about his experience on “Forged in Fire” and blacksmithing.
Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located north of Interstate 70 and west of Columbia at 39521 Visitor Center Drive in Arrow Rock. For more information, call 660-837-3330.
