The 7th Street Artists Co-op, 522 W. Seventh St., will host a gallery show from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Artists in the show include Josh Heimsoth, Haylea Smith, Brody DeBates, Sarah Keating, Michael Shukers, Kelly Chapin-Hagen, and new apprentice artists Jesus Sotelo, Dylan Schlib and Kata Sheremet.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Angela Bassett hasn't seen Avengers: Endgame
- Taron Egerton would 'love' to play Wolverine
- Chris Pine to star in Newsflash
- Peter Crouch is writing novels
- Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform work
- Dog Chapman devastated after thieves steal late wife Beth's things
- Nicki Minaj to take Kenneth Petty's surname
- Anne Hathaway wants film sets to have zero waste
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in Sedalia crash
- Two announce candidacy for 2020 elections
- Raccoons move into east Sedalia neighborhood
- Police Reports July 26
- Police Reports July 27
- Longtime physician, OB-GYN remembered for compassion
- Real Estate Transactions July 30
- Missouri State Fair campgrounds open Friday morning
- Longtime banking firm Wood & Huston opening in Sedalia
- Total losses after house, business fires in Sedalia
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.