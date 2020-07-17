Several area artists received awards in the Lake Arts Summer Art Show 2020, a virtual show that can be viewed at www.artstthelake.com. The summer show replaced the annual Palm Sunday Show that was canceled because of COVID-19. Awards announced this week include three members of Sedalia Visual Arts and Mid-Missouri Artists.
In the Professional Division:
Best of Show, Cynthia Morris, of SVAA, for a colored pencil drawing, “Nailed It.”
First Place, Shirley Kleppe, of MMA, for a watercolor, “Blue Morning Glory.”
Third Place, Rebecca Limback, of MMA, for an acrylic, “Lava Flow.”
