Lloyd and Thresa Arvin, of Otterville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 13.
The couple were married Aug. 13, 1970, on an Army base in Honolulu, Hawaii.
They have three children, Lisa (Jamie) Schibi, Barbie (Wade) Petree and Kevin (Kathleen) Arvin; and five grandchildren.
After raising their children and many years of work and dedication, Lloyd retired from Gardner Denver in Sedalia, and Thresa retired from Orvis Gokey, in Tipton. They are now enjoying life in the country and spending quality time with their family and friends.
