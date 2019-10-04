Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Records Services Division of his office and the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board are offering free on-demand workshops covering a variety of archives, records management and genealogy-related topics between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31.
These educational opportunities are made possible through a State Board Programming Grant from the National Historical Records and Publications Commission, the grant-making arm of the National Archives and Records Association.
Available workshops include Arrangement and Description, Reference Services, Electronic Records Management, Records Digitization, Genealogy I: Missouri Genealogy Basics, Genealogy II: Moving Beyond Vital Records, Care and Repair of Documents, Disaster Preparedness and Records Preservation. Intended for archivists, records managers, genealogists, historians and record repository volunteers, these offerings are all taught by Records Services Division staff with years of experience in their respective fields.
For more information about workshop content, hosting requirements and scheduling, visit sos.mo.gov/RecordsServices/Workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.