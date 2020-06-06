Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Sedalia Public Library has been awarded a Technology Ladder Grant of $8,625.
Technology Ladder Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to help them move up the technology ladder to a higher level of service by providing financial assistance for technology hardware, software and website development.
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 169 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1,454,754.50 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
