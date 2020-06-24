Jonathan Lopez, of Sedalia, was recently named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Avila University.
All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean's list. To be included on the dean's list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester.
