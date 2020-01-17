WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — A U.S. Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber will fly over the American Football Conference championship game at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be supported by Team Whiteman’s maintenance airmen and a ground crew of pilots.
Continuing a lasting relationship with the base’s community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the B-2 will kick off the game with a demonstration of precision air power.
The B-2 is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman Air Force Base. The 509th Bomb Wing continues a legacy of excellence as the airmen celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ historic achievement in back to back playoff games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.