Pettis County has announced the immediate closure of the Basin Fork Bridge on Harding Road. The affected area is between Templeton and Dove Roads in Southwestern Pettis County. The closure is for repairs and is in effect until further notice.
Motorists traveling in the area should plan for an alternate route and allow additional time to reach their destinations.
