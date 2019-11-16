William Baslee will observe his 81st birthday Nov. 23.
He was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Boonville.
William is married to Wilma Baslee, of Sedalia.
He worked as a civil service engineer and was in the military.
William has two children, Mitch Baslee, of Cole Camp, and Kimberly Gardener, of South Carolina.
Birthday cards may be sent to William at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
