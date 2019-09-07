Betty M. Beaman will celebrate her 92nd birthday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Hardee’s East on East Broadway Boulevard. The celebration will be hosted by Ann Potts and Velma Morley.
Betty was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Muscatine, Iowa.
She was married to the late Bob L. Beaman.
She enjoys her many friends, where she is known as Hardee’s East Miss Betty and Hardee’s Grandma.
Betty is a former Sedalia Second Ward election judge.
She has one niece, Patty Chelf, of Muscatine, Iowa; she has no children.
Betty requests no gifts, although birthday cards are welcome.
