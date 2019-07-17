As of Jan. 1, most of the major beef packers began requiring their live cattle suppliers to be Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified. BQA has been around for many years, and is focused on improving beef safety which increases consumer confidence. It is designed to enhance beef quality by preventing drug residues and reducing injection-site blemishes and bruises.
BQA certification is offered at no cost and can be obtained through online training or in-person meetings. The BQA coordinator for Missouri is Dr. Craig Payne, MU Extension Veterinarian, and he will be providing this training.
The BQA training program will be hosted at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Centennial Hall on the Moniteau County fairgrounds. Producers needing new or renewed certification as well as other interested individuals are invited to attend. There is no charge for the program.
For more information, contact Eugene Schmitz at schmitze@missouri.edu or call the Pettis County Extension Center at 660-827-0591.
