The following area students were recently named to the Benedictine College president’s and dean’s academic lists.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list.
Gravois Mills: Hannah Tichy, President's List.
Kingsville: Madeline Jones, Dean's List.
Marshall: Logan Harris, Dean's List.
Sedalia: Teagan Trammell, President's List.
Warrensburg: Bernadette Schrag, Dean's List.
