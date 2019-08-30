A benefit dinner will be hosted for Heath “Moose” Wissman from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Masonic Lodge, 601 W. Broadway Blvd. The dinner will include ham, scalloped potatoes, and green beans. There will be a silent auction from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle form 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner tickets cost $10.
