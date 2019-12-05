The public is invited to the Benton County Extension Office’s Holiday Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Come and see what the Extension Office has to offer while enjoying light refreshments. The office is at 100 W. Washington St. in Warsaw, across from the Benton County Courthouse.
