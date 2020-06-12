The Missouri Department of Transportation announced drivers can expect one-lane traffic and occasional traffic delays beginning the week of June 15 as crews work to resurface sections of state Route B, M and BB in Benton County. All routes will receive new asphalt driving surfaces and new pavement striping.
The tentative schedule for the project will occur on state Route BB beginning at state Route BB north of Warsaw and travel east approximately 16 miles to Waterview Drive near Osage River. On state Route B resurfacing will be from state Route 52 in Cole Camp and travel south approximately 16 miles to a point south of state Route H near the Osage River. Resurfacing on state Route M will begin at Hastain Avenue near the Osage River and move south approximately 10 miles to state Route 7.
Crews will work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough rise in areas until the resurfacing project is complete. Drivers can also expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through work zones. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.
