The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Benton County state Route E between Ferguson Road and Neill Avenue south of Windsor will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 where crews will be setting up work for pipe replacement. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
