The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Benton County state Route E closure between Benton County state Route P and Benton County state Route HH south of Windsor has been rescheduled due to rain. The closure has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. April 27 to April 29.
The route will be closed only where crews are setting up work and will be open at night. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and no signed detours are planned. Electronic message boards near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.
