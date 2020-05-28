More details have been made public about the apparent murder-suicide shooting Wednesday evening in Benton County that left one man dead and one woman injured.
According to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, Benton County Dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in the Grandview Beach area, just outside of Warsaw city limits, with two people injured.
The initial investigation suggests Donald C. Leven, 44, entered a residence with a firearm and allegedly fired several rounds to intimidate the victim, Rebecca A. Duncan, 47, and a witness, according to the release.
The witness’s statement suggests Duncan was upset about a recent breakup and eviction from the property. According to the witness, Duncan was shot in the head while trying to call for help and Leven then allegedly turned the weapon on himself, resulting in a fatal injury.
“So the boyfriend apparently shot the female, his girlfriend, and then turned the weapon on himself,” Knox told the Democrat Wednesday evening after leaving the scene. “That’s what it’s looking like but it’s preliminary. The boys are working it out and I was there for the interview with the witness.”
According to the press release, at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday Duncan was alive and undergoing treatment at University Hospital in Columbia.
The release also stated the investigation is ongoing pending the medical examiner’s report and follow-up interviews.
(1) comment
Wouldn’t it be an attempted murder and suicide? The article states that the victim survived.
