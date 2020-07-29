The Benton County Health Department is offering COVID-19 antibody tests, which allow asymptomatic individuals to learn if they have immunity to COVID-19 that would indicate they had been previously infected. The test also shows if the individual is a presumptive positive (the individual possibly has COVID-19 while showing no symptoms). If presumptive positive, further testing would be needed.
BCHD’s goal is to collect information on the progression of COVID-19 in individuals who are not symptomatic or never knew they were sick to help improve the response to the virus.
There is a pre-screen and paperwork for individuals wanting to be tested followed by a fingerstick. Results will be available within about 10 minutes. Masks are required and one will be provided if the individual does not have one.
The screening will be offered at no charge through funding provided from the federal coronavirus relief aid legislation, which is monitored and distributed by the Benton County Commission and the BCHD.
Testing is for Benton County residents from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Jaycees House, 208 E. Main St. in Cole Camp; from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 at First Baptist Church gymnasium, 121 Locust St. in Lincoln; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at BCHD, 1238 Commercial St. in Warsaw.
